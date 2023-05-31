GMA3's Eva Pilgrim's idyllic home life with husband and daughter revealed - see photos

Eva Pilgrim is a familiar face to many thanks to her role on GMA. The journalist recently made the move from the GMA Weekend desk to the show's afternoon spin-off, GMA3, taking over as host from Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes following their dramatic exit.

Eva, 40, hosts the show alongside DeMarco Morgan and Dr. Jennifer Ashton, keeping viewers up to date with all the latest news. But how much do you know about her home life? Find out all you need to know here…

WATCH: George Stephanopoulos Says All Is 'Great' At 'GMA' After Amy Robach And Tj Holmes Exit

Who is Eva Pilgrim's husband?

Eva Pilgrim is married to Ed Hartigan, who works as a digital marketing and media director.

Ed, who hails from England, graduated from Brunel University London in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science Honors in business.

© Instagram The couple first met at a friend's wedding in Miami

The couple met at a friend's wedding in Miami and struck up a romance after ABC sent Eva to London, where Ed lived, the following weekend for an extended assignment, according to Columbia Metropolitan.

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan celebrates rarely-seen daughter in touching moment

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts reveals romantic break away from work ahead of wedding to Amber Laign

They tied the knot in November 2019, and two days later welcomed a French bulldog named Walter into the family – and he even has his own Instagram account!

© Instagram Eva and her husband share a dog named Walter

Almost two years later, in September 2021, Eva gave birth to the couple's first child, a daughter named Ella. Announcing the news on Instagram, Eva shared an adorable snap showing the host cradling her newborn baby. The caption read: "Welcome to the world little Ella. She already seems to know what she wants… and she isn't shy about voicing her opinion. Seriously obsessed with this little girl."

© Instagram Eva shares one daughter with her husband

A few months later, Eva gave an update on how she and Ed had been finding parenthood. Sharing a sweet photo showing the new parents and their dog looking adoringly at Ella, she wrote in the caption: "Been really making an effort recently to be present and enjoy the now. Thank you to everyone who has sent us messages. Yes… @walterunleashed loves baby girl. And yes baby girl is everything and more than we imagined… especially the more pee and poop part. Life truly is precious."

Eva Pilgrim's idyllic home life

Eva often posts adorable snaps to her social media pages, showing glimpses inside her home life with her family.

Just last month, she shared a hilariously relatable post showing her daughter Ella sporting a pair of funky polka dot sunglasses while her mom wrapped her arms around her. She wrote in the caption: "Mommy is wearing her glasses this morning… so Ella wanted to wear her glasses too. Shortly after this she destroyed everything in our living room… #toddlerlife."

© Instagram Eva with her daughter Ella

In December last year, Eva shared a touching tribute to her husband in celebration of his birthday. Posting a carousel of photos of the couple and their family, she penned in the caption: "Happiest birthday to my rock in this crazy world… my wonderful husband!!! So so grateful for this man… all that he is for me, our little girl and Walter too.

"It took me a long time to find my Prince Charming and God really delivered all the things with this one."

© Instagram Eva's daughter was born in September 2021

Read more HELLO! US stories here.