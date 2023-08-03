The former NFL athlete has had a celebrated career in both sport and TV

Michael Strahan has proven he can do just about anything; from having a successful career with the NFL, to hosting American TV, creating his own clothing brand and being launched into space.

But it turns out there's a job he really wants to try out - only it might not be the right fit... literally.

Michael recently lived his best life at the Hungarian Grand Prix and on Wednesday he documented his time there with a video and photos on Instagram.

The clip showed McClaren driver Lando Norris on the podium, shaking a bottle of champagne and the GMA host captioned the post: "What a great time at The Hungarian Grand Prix with @mclaren @f1."

Michael then added: "If @landonorris needs me to fill in I’d happily accept but unfortunately I don’t think I’ll fit in the car."

He posted a photo of himself in high spirits in the pits with actor and comedian Terry Crews by his side. Michael was also flanked by girlfriend, Kayla Quick, who appears to be stepping out more frequently with her longtime boyfriend in recent months.

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael with his daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick

"All smiles when you're at @f1 with this amazing crew," Michael said. "And ran into my brotha, @terrycrews!!! @mclaren."

While Michael is now back in his seat on Good Morning America, fans loved the insight into his life away from the New York studios. "Is this Kayla next too you great picture of all of you," wrote one, while another added: "I just LOVE seeing my favorite Giant ever repping my favorite @f1 team! Go papaya."

© Getty Images Michael has been dating Kayla for seven yers

It appears Michael is keeping himself busy as he prepares for a big change in his life, with his twins, Sophia and Isabella, gearing up to leave home to go to college.

He will become an empty-nester at his home in New York, but he'll have his model girlfriend to keep him company - and somehow we can't imagine Michael ever being bored.

© Broadimage/Shutterstock It is hard to believe his twins are leaving home for college

The father-of-four has been quietly dating Kayla for seven years and they've kept their romance out of the spotlight. She stepped out recently though to support Michael when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

© Instagram Michael with his three daughters - he is a father to four children

Kayla, who is 34, founded and currently runs Fizzness, a beauty-based wellness brand which sells single-packet powdered drinks meant to deliver "a daily dose of energy and beauty with antioxidants and adaptogens," according to her website.

WATCH: Michael Strahan's girlfriend Kayla stars in ad with his daughter

Prior to welcoming his twin daughters, with his ex-wife Jean Muggli in 2004, the former NFL star had already become a father with the birth of his daughter Tanita Strahan, and son, Michael Anthony Strahan Jr.