How much does Apple CEO Tim Cook make in a day?

Apple CEO Tim Cook is one of the most private men in the technology world, but how much does the billionaire make in one day?

The 64-year-old American business executive had worked under Steve Jobs after joining Apple in March 1998 as a senior vice president for worldwide operations and was appointed chief executive in 2011 after Steve passed away.

In the years since, his salary has increased, and the 2024 fiscal year revealed he had received a significant pay rise.

How much does Tim Cook earn?

His annual compensation package hit $74.6 million in 2024, according to a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

That figure is made up of a $3 million base salary, and $58 million in stock awards.

It also includes $12 million in non-equity compensation and $1.52 million in other compensation.

How much does Apple's Tim Cook make in a day?

If Tim earns $74,600,000 in one year, divided by 365 days he earns $204,384 a day.

The average US income in 2024 was approximately $62,000 per year based on earnings reported to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

How much did Tim Cook earn in 2023?

In 2023 Tim earned $63.2 million in overall pay, which was a sharp drop from $99.4 million in 2022.

What is Apple?

Apple is a consumer electronics, software, and services company founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.

They are famously known for the iPhones and iPad brand, and now also own a TV streaming service, music service and film studio.

In 2024 Apple was reported to be the largest technology company by revenue, with US$391.04 billion.

Did Tim Cook improve Apple?

In the years between 2011 when Tim took over, and 2020, the revenue and profit reportedly doubled, and the market value increased from $348 billion to $1.9 trillion.

In the first few years the iPhone and iPad technology improved with better cameras, slimmer devices, and a focus on new tech.

The company also launched the Apple Watch, and in 2017 announced it was making a move into the world of TV with a brand new series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

That show, The Morning Show, launched in 2019 and has received 25 Emmy nominations, with one win for Billy Crudup.

The 2025 Emmy nominations saw the streamer's hit series Severance receive 27 nominations, the most of any show this year.

Comedy The Studio scored 23 nominations.

Is Tim Cook married?

Tim has rarely spoken about his public life, but in October 2014 he came out as gay.

"I'm proud to be gay, and I consider being gay among the greatest gifts God has given me," he told Bloomberg Business.

In September 2015, he revealed why he had decided to go public with his sexuality, admitting that although he "valued my privacy significantly," he realized that he was "valuing it too far above what I could do for other people, so I wanted to tell everyone my truth".