This redhead Riverdale star will play Hollywood legend Jimmy Stewart in a biopic — but fans are conflicted

A new celebrity biopic is circling the Hollywood lot, telling the story of cinema's Golden Age legend James "Jimmy" Stewart.

Currently titled Jimmy, the film will tell the story of the actor's rise to fame, including winning an Oscar for his turn in 1940's The Philadelphia Story, before his life took a turn and he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces. It also captures his return to stardom post-war in classics like It's a Wonderful Life and his Alfred Hitchcock collaborations.

Now, per Variety, New Zealand-born KJ Apa has been tapped to play the titular star and lead the biopic, with the 28-year-old star currently in the midst of post-production on the Madelyn Cline co-starrer The Map That Leads to You.

K.J. Apa has been tapped to play Jimmy Stewart in the biopic "Jimmy"

KJ was previously best known for starring in seven seasons of CW's Riverdale as lead Archie Andrews, taking the lovable, lovestruck and clumsy redhead from the comics to a ripped, idealistic and stoic (albeit, still) redhead in the series, a more supernatural revival of the beloved comic book series.

"I have always been a huge James Stewart fan and feel so honored I get to bring his story to life," the actor shared with the publication. "As someone from New Zealand, I've long admired that generation of American men who stood for patriotism, integrity, and a deep sense of duty."

"It is important to me to give back to a country that has given me so much, and what better way to do that than by honoring a man who served it with great honor."

"I have always been a huge James Stewart fan and feel so honored I get to bring his story to life."

However, as often goes with Hollywood, the choice has received a mixed reception from fans online, with opinions ranging from "can he act?" to "get him his Oscar immediately."

One wrote on X: "y'all i said kj apa does not have the acting chops to play jimmy stewart and they're trying to prove me wrong…with clips from riverdale omg????" and another also added: "KJ APA AIN'T SEXY ENOUGH TO PORTRAY JIMMY STEWART AND I STAND BY THAT."

Some of his most popular films will also be depicted in the movie, such as "The Philadelphia Story" and "It's a Wonderful Life"

A third countered: "We don't need a biopic for jimmy stewart. But don't act like kj apa can't act," with one also writing: "I've famously always said KJ Apa was kind of an exceptional actor for always being able to deliver the craziest lines on Riverdale with total sincerity and confidence…we're gonna get you that Oscar nom KJ."

As someone who binged the first five seasons of Riverdale ad nauseam (and fell off as soon as boxing matches with Mark Consuelos' Hiram Lodge became a thing), it's hard to see the famously affable Archie Andrews play the sort of suave and charming Jimmy Stewart.

KJ is most well known for playing Archie Andrews in CW's "Riverdale"

But then again, if Hollywood has taught us anything, casting against type in a biopic could absolutely pay dividends, as evidenced by Charlize Theron in Monster, Kristen Stewart in Spencer, Cate Blanchett in I'm Not There, and Austin Butler in Elvis, all of whom earned Academy Award nods for their acclaimed turns (with Charlize even winning).

Someone who is on board is Jimmy's daughter, Kelly Stewart-Harcourt, one of the film's executive producers. "My family and I are delighted and excited that KJ Apa has agreed to play my father in this film," she told the publication. "In addition to his considerable acting skills, KJ's enthusiasm for the project will only add to the energy and depth he will bring to the role."

"Jimmy" will hit theaters come November 2026

Can Riverdale's hero ultimately become George Bailey? We'll have to wait and see come the film's release in November 2026!