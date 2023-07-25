How many episodes are Riverdale season 7 - and what is the planned spin-off?

After seven seasons of what was once a quirky murder mystery coming-of-age drama before coming a fully-fledged supernatural thriller, Riverdale is finally coming to an end. The hit CW show has done everything from parallel universes to cults - but how many episodes are in season seven until it’s all wrapped up - and will there be a future spin-off series? Find out here…

Fans will have plenty to sink their teeth into for season seven, which will have 20 episodes before wrapping up for good. As such, the show, which is currently airing, will drop its final episode on 23 August 2023. Mark your calendars!

The showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased that the finale would be bittersweet, telling TVLine: "When we were renewed for Season 7, though we weren’t told at the time it'd be our final season, I think we were all feeling that it might be,

"When Mark and I talked about it… it was bittersweet. That said, we are so proud of the run we've had, and the call did come as we were working on the last episode of Season 6… We were debating on what the final beats of that episode would be and torn between a very big swing and a quieter ending. And it definitely emboldened us to go for the big swing for Season 7. It's really exciting."

Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge on the hit show, shared an Instagram post to mark the end of filming, writing: "That’s a wrap on Veronica. There’s no caption or photo dump that can illustrate what an emotional experience it’s been filming our last episode of Riverdale.

"I’m not just saying goodbye to a TV show, i’m saying goodbye to an entire life I created in Vancouver, to a transformative period of time that shaped me as an adult, to a community of people who have seen the best and worst of me over the course of seven intense seasons."

Will there be a Riverdale spin-off?

Yes! It looks like there will be a new Archie Comics spin-off, and this time it will focus on Jake Chang. While there have been two other series from the same universe, including Katy Keene and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Deadline reported that Jake Change will follow the teenage private eye.

Creators Oanh Ly and Viet Nguyen spoke about the project in a joint statement which read:" We are so proud and honored to be a part of this new wave of Asian American content created by and starring Asian Americans. The world of Jake Chang is vast, compelling, and a whole lot of fun. And just like our rascally teen detective, we're going to lean into the 'F U' of the original 'Fu Chang' IP and delightfully destroy all familiar tropes and tell a unique Asian American story."