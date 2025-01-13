The Traitors contestants: who has been banished or murdered so far

The Traitors is the show that everyone is talking about at the moment – and as hooked as we are – sometimes it’s hard to stay afloat of all of the many different characters – with some not receiving quite as much screen time, while others barely lasted for five minutes on our screens.

So here is our full guide to the cast, their status as a member of team Faithful and team Traitor, and whether they have been banished or murdered so far…

© BBC / Studio Lambert Alex, 29, Care Manager, Whitby – Faithful Alex calls himself "funny" and "observant", and joined the show following his mother-in-law's suggestion that he should sign up after they binge-watched the series together. He is great at cataloguing details, which makes him an asset to the Faithful team. He said: "No two days are the same in my work. Plans go out the window, and you just have to run with it." He also admitted that he can be very outspoken, saying: "I can’t help but speak my mind—I’ve always fought for the underdog."

© BBC / Studio Lambert Alexander, 38, Former British Diplomat, London – Faithful Although he got off to a rocky start, Alexander is now a strong member of the Faithful team, having joined the show after riding on the 'rail replacement' service and being saved by the group. With a background in human rights work and crisis management, Alexander has lived and worked globally and has skills in negotiation and building relationships. He explained: "I’m good at corralling people and finding the role that’s needed… It’s fascinating how people bond even when they know betrayal is possible." If he wins, Alexander would want to give a hefty donation to The Royal Mencap Society and will put the rest of the money towards a new flat.

© BBC / Studio Lambert Yin, 34, Doctor of Communication, Berkshire – Faithful – MURDERED A communication scientist with a PhD from Oxford, the Traitors saw Yin's intelligence a mile away and murdered her at the very first chance – much to viewers' disappointment who were hoping to see more of her. Speaking about how she planned to play the game, she said: "This game is all about communication, and I’m obsessed with the art and science of persuasive rhetoric… There’s no such thing as a lie, just good fiction."

© BBC / Studio Lambert Minah, 29, Call Centre Manager, Liverpool – Traitor Minah is being widely praised as being a smashing Faithful, and joked that she is a "bit of a control freak". She said that she is a team player, and would be the "mother of the group". Although Minah didn't know she'd be a Traitor in her opening interview, it clearly played on her mind as she joked about the end prize pot, saying: "I need this lot to work hard to earn the money I’m going to take at the end!"

© BBC / Studio Lambert Nathan, 39, Property Consultant, London – Faithful – BANISHED Nathan, we hardly knew ye. After trying to evict Linda from the game, the tables were turned and Nathan was the first exit on the show. He was encouraged to apply by his wife, who said: "She’s been my rock through this whole process." Speaking about his game plan, he said: "I’ve got no qualms lying to someone’s face—it’s just a game." If only we had time to see it!

© BBC / Studio Lambert Tyler, 29, Barber, Leicester – Faithful – BANISHED Farewell Tyler, victim of the 'clique' narrative puppeteered by Minah. Speaking about his love for the show, he said: "I just love the game… Every day, I gain people’s trust as I cut their hair—they share everything with me… I reckon I’ll be great at blending in and making connections."

© BBC / Studio Lambert Leanne, 28, Veteran, Holywell, North Wales – Faithful Leanne has played an amazing game so far – while pretending to be a nail technician and neglecting to mention to anyone that she was in the British Army for 12 years. With plenty of prep for physical and mental challenges, she said: "I try and do everything with enthusiasm, even if I don’t want to do it, because it’s best to bring a bit of light into a dark situation." She added that she was keen to be everyone's friend throughout the show to try and keep her name from coming up at the roundtable.

© BBC / Studio Lambert Leon, 40, Retail Store Manager, East Midlands – Faithful Leon's future is unclear after Friday's cliffhanger, but he has played a great game as a Faithful so far! He said: "I'm quite charismatic, I can be a smiling assassin… I’m here to bring home the bacon!" He spoke about using his people skills first and foremost for alliances – which worked very well until he was told that he was part of a clique!

© BBC / Studio Lambert Linda, 70, Retired Opera Singer, Hertfordshire – Traitor Oh Linda. What a performance. Although it feels like the Faithfuls do in fact know that Linda is a Traitor and are just letting her remain in the show for now, she has been immensely entertaining to watch. She said: "I’ve got quite a funny personality, so I’ll bring a bit of fun." Speaking about landing a gig as a Traitor, she admitted that she could be "ruthless", which we all saw when she tried to have Anna banished with, "You don't have to be a sailor to tie a rope, sorry!" Legend!

© BBC / Studio Lambert Lisa, 62, Anglican Priest, Cornwall – Faithful Despite her entirely unimpressive admission that she is an ordained priest, we haven't seen a lot of Lisa so far. However, she wanted to take part in the show thanks to her love of a good crime novel, saying: "I’m completely obsessed with murder mysteries... I’ve watched every episode of Poirot, every Agatha Christie more than once." She also revealed why she was reluctant to admit that she was a priest, which she hid for the first few episodes, saying: "If I say I’m a priest, I think I’m going to have a target on my back straight away."

© BBC / Studio Lambert Livi, 26, Beautician and Model, Horsham – Faithful – MURDERED Livi joined The Traitors after her mum encouraged her to apply, saying: "My mum’s a fan and she thought I’d be really good on it." She described herself as being good at reading people, saying: "I’ve always sussed people out in my life." Sadly, her suspicions that she thought Freddie was a Traitor ultimately led to her demise, as Minah and Linda killed her off to put suspicion onto him.

© BBC / Studio Lambert Maia, 25, Full-time Mum, Essex – Faithful – MURDERED After taking down her own sister Armani (to be fair, she was a Traitor), Maia was murdered by the Traitors that very night. Maia admitted that she always speaks her mind, saying: "I’ve had to learn how to assess what’s good to say, what’s not good to say," which might explain why she didn't keep her suspicions about her sister to herself!

© BBC / Studio Lambert Kasim, 33, Doctor, Cambridge – Faithful – BANISHED In quite the heart-wrenching exit, Kasim admitted that he was struggling with the game as people were so suspicious of him that he couldn't even discuss strategies with anyone anymore – but on the upside, he did have a spectacular moment of being able to tell everyone that he was actually a Faithful all along – which must have been satisfying! Kasim described himself as a "happy-go-lucky" person, but that he could also be "ruthless, cunning, and tactical". He explained: "I’ll either be just normal me... or I’ll be playing normal me but also a tactical under game."

© BBC / Studio Lambert Jake, 28, Project Manager – Faithful Jake, Faithful and professional Linda hunter, has a love of mysteries, saying: "I’ve always been into mysteries, even from my Scooby-Doo days." He added: "I think I’ll try and get on with as many people as I can, but also not be afraid to say my piece."

© BBC / Studio Lambert Joe, 37, English Teacher, Southampton – Faithful Joe was captivated by The Traitors after being drawn in by its blend of puzzles and mystery. "It’s like real-life Cluedo," he says, recalling how he first became hooked. As an English teacher, Joe is a master planner and strategist, traits that will serve him well on the show. "I think I’ll be more tactical with things. I’ll think about what’s not being said," he explains. Having admired players like Jaz from the previous series, Joe plans to build alliances with the right people, even if it means befriending potential Traitors. His focus will be on reading the room, outsmarting others through observation, and careful strategy.

© BBC / Studio Lambert Keith, 65, Window Cleaner, Bournemouth – Faithful – MURDERED Keith's time in the Traitors castle was all too brief, but we'll always have his cavalier attitude to people leaving the train and his confession that he's always hated his wife's cooking! He said that he thought he could replicate Harry's success on the show, saying: "You need friends, but you never know who will end up an enemy." Sadly, he was murdered too soon for him to have a major impact.

© BBC / Studio Lambert Freddie, 20, Politics Student, Peterborough – Faithful Freddie is a big fan of the Traitors, saying: "I've watched the first two UK series and the Australian one as well," so felt he was ready for the challenge. To be fair, he dodged a roundtable where he was very nearly banished, and is back in team Faithful's good books. He said: "I want to do everything to the best of my ability… I think I’d get along with everyone." Enter Livi!

© BBC / Studio Lambert Jack, 24, Market Trader and Landscaper, Yorkshire – Never played We can't help but feel bad for poor Jack, who exited the train risking it all – and lost. After being encouraged to apply by his mum, he left the train and joined the trio in taking the rail replacement to the castle. However, it wasn't to be, as only two out of the three could progress to the main game – and Jack lost out. Speaking about how he would have played it, he said: "I can play it a little dumb, act like a ditzy gardener, and secretly have my own agenda… If I win this money, it’s not just my money, it’s our money."

© BBC / Studio Lambert Elen, 24, Translator, Cardiff – Faithful – BANISHED Sweet Elen didn't deserve her banishment, especially as she described herself as "bubbly and energetic" while adding that she planned to use her innocence as an asset. She said: "I can be manipulative, which is perfect for this game." We would have loved to see her play a little longer!

© BBC / Studio Lambert Anna, 28, Swimming Teacher, County Wicklow, Ireland – Faithful Poor Anna has been through the ringer on the show so far. Not only did she turn down a Traitors recruitment, she also passed the death card game after being targeted by the Traitors. She said: "It's the only TV show I've thought I’d be good at… I’m going to be a real big team player."

© BBC / Studio Lambert Armani, 27, Financial Investigator, London – Traitor – BANISHED Armani's strategy was to position herself as the loudest, most opinionated Faithful to hide the truth about her status as a Traitor. Sadly, it didn't work out, and Armani was banished as the first Traitor caught by the Faithful team. Armani claimed to be "good at most things [she] puts her mind to", and had been strategising for two months before joining the show.

© BBC / Studio Lambert Dan, 33, Risk Manager – Faithful – BANISHED Oh Dan, if only you'd told the truth about who you poured molasses on in that challenge. Unfortunately, Dan's decision to keep his cards close to his chest ended in a banishment as his fellow Faithfuls felt they couldn't trust him – with Minah pulling the strings on the group's decision. Speaking about taking part in the show, he said: "I’ve always loved the opportunity to see how people manipulate and deceive… I’m quite steadfast in my own opinions."

© BBC / Studio Lambert Fozia, 50, Community Development Manager, Birmingham – Faithful Fozia is a recent newbie to the game after making it through as part of the rail replacement trio. She said: "It’s not like any other programme. It’s twisted, strategic, and psychological, and I love it!" She added that she would take on the role of a Traitor very easily, saying: "I think I could quite easily get away with being an evil Traitor and people not knowing."

© BBC / Studio Lambert Francesca, 44, Interior Designer, East Sussex – Faithful Frankie is a mum of four boys, and thinks that this has given her the skills needed to thrive in the castle. She said: "I’ve developed these skills through times of being a single mum… I think people assume I’m one thing, but actually, there are different layers." It sounds like she'd also be a great recruit for the Traitors, saying: "If I’ve got to be a Traitor, I’m just going to do it. No messing around."