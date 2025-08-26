Skip to main contentSkip to footer
16 of the most surprising exits in TV history
16 of the most surprising exits in TV history

16 heartbreaking TV exits that took fans by surprise

From shocking deaths to sudden departures, these TV exits broke hearts and blindsided fans who never saw them coming

GREY'S ANATOMY
Romy Journee
Romy Journee
2 minutes ago
While it’s often inevitable that characters will come and go on our favourite TV shows, it doesn’t mean it hurts any less when they leave – especially when it happens unexpectedly. Whether it’s a heartbreaking death, a quiet fade-out, or an actor announcing they won’t return for an upcoming season, some TV exits leave a lasting impression on fans and can change the course of the series. Here are 16 of the most surprising TV exits that made us gasp, cry, or question everything…

Warning: Contains spoilers

Henry Blake – M*A*S*H

Henry Blake – M*A*S*H

Given the wartime setting of M*A*S*H, fans no doubt suspected their favourite characters could be at risk, but the sudden death of Lt. Col. Henry Blake, M.D. (McLean Stevenson) remains one of the most heartbreaking deaths in TV history. McLean reportedly sought to leave the show after season three to take on bigger roles in other projects, and the writers decided to kill off the good-natured officer to highlight the atrocities of war. While many fans wrote in to complain following the season three finale, creator Larry Gelbart stood by the decision, saying: “M*A*S*H was not about everybody having a good time. M*A*S*H was not about happy endings.”

Derek Shepherd – Grey's Anatomy

Derek Shepherd – Grey’s Anatomy

The shock death of Derek Shepherd in season 11 sent Grey’s Anatomy fans into a meltdown. While viewers speculated why Patrick Dempsey had suddenly chosen to exit the show, he’s quoted in Lynette Rice’s 2021 novel, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, as leaving due to an ongoing rigorous schedule and a desire to pursue new opportunities. While the show toyed with several ideas for Derek’s exit, his tragic car accident was a heartbreaking farewell to the fan-favourite character, which served as a reminder that no one, no matter how beloved, is safe in Shondaland.

Charlie Pace – Lost

Charlie Pace – Lost

Charlie Pace’s emotional underwater goodbye in Lost is still etched into the minds of fans. After seasons of struggling with addiction, the beloved former rockstar sacrificed himself to save his friends in the season three finale. Actor Dominic Monaghan explained he had been “frustrated” for a while with Charlie’s dwindling screen time, and ultimately felt it was time for him to move on. The character’s unexpected death, alongside his heroic self-sacrifice, cemented his legacy in the show and remains one of the most heartbreaking TV exits of all time.

Matthew Crawley – Downton Abbey

Matthew Crawley – Downton Abbey

As Downton Abbey fans sat down with a mince pie to enjoy what they thought was a heartwarming Christmas special in 2012, they were instead stunned when the beloved character of Matthew Crawley was killed off. Right after meeting his newborn son, Matthew passed away in a car accident – actor Dan Stevens had chosen not to renew his contract, seeking new roles beyond the period drama, but still feels bad about the shock Christmas death. “The way Matthew went was out of my hands – but it was rather shocking,” he said, adding that he viewed the upset as a “compliment” that his character was so beloved.

Prue Halliwell – Charmed

Prue Halliwell – Charmed

After three seasons as the eldest (and arguably most powerful) Halliwell sister, Prue was killed in the season finale following a brutal showdown with a demon. While Charmed fans hoped she might make a secret return – stranger things had happened in the show – actress Shannen Doherty reportedly left behind-the-scenes tensions, including an ongoing conflict with co-star Alyssa Milano. While her departure paved the way for Rose McGowan’s Paige to join the Power of Three, it marked the end of an era for the original show.

Michael Scott – The Office (US)

Michael Scott – The Office (US)

When Michael Scott walked out of Dunder Mifflin for good in season seven, it marked the end of an era. Steve Carell’s exit in the 2011 episode “Goodbye, Michael” was surprisingly emotional for a sitcom, with fans (and cast) saying a heartfelt farewell to TV’s most beloved boss. Steve elected to leave the show to spend more time with his family and explore other projects, feeling it was the right time for Michael’s story to end. Although the show continued for two more seasons, many fans felt it was never quite the same without him.

Lady Sybil Crawley – Downton Abbey

Lady Sybil Crawley – Downton Abbey

Downton never fails to deliver a shocking death, and the sudden passing of Lady Sybil in season three was no exception. In episode five, Sybil dies from eclampsia shortly after giving birth – a tragic and historically accurate twist that devastated viewers. Actress Jessica Brown Findlay had decided to leave the series to pursue other roles, and writer Julian Fellowes gave her an emotional and powerful exit. Following her shock passing, her daughter, Sybil “Sybbie” Branson, was named in her honour and continued to appear regularly in the show.

Geralt of Rivia – The Witcher

Geralt of Rivia – The Witcher

When Netflix announced that Liam Hemsworth would take over the role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill for The Witcher’s fourth season, fans were confused as to why Henry wasn’t returning to the hit fantasy show. While the shock swap was heavily speculated, Henry reportedly left due to creative differences with the show’s writers over the adaptation’s faithfulness to Andrzej Sapkowski’s books. Given how closely he remains tied to the show’s identity, fans are still divided on how the series will continue without him, but Netflix has confirmed the fourth season will be released in 2025.

Simon Basset – Bridgerton

Simon Basset – Bridgerton

The dashing Duke of Hastings helped launch the now-infamous series into global obsession – so when it was announced Regé-Jean Page would not return to the show, fans were stunned. But his story, based on the first of Julia Quinn’s novels, had a natural end that Regé-Jean always felt was a “one-season arc”. Though the showrunners reportedly approached him about guest appearances in later seasons, Regé-Jean remains firm that his chapter on the show had ended, with his absence leaving a very noticeable gap in the ballrooms of Bridgerton.

Camille deLalisse – Emily in Paris

Camille deLalisse – Emily in Paris

After a chaotic past few seasons, featuring public breakups and a false pregnancy, Camille officially left Emily in Paris following season four, leaving fans wondering what Emily will do without her best friend-turned-frenemy. In a statement sent to The Independent, actress Camille Razat said: “This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end. It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons.” With filming for the fifth season underway, Camille will unfortunately be staying behind in Paris while Emily takes her adventures to Venice.

Meredith Grey – Grey's Anatomy

Meredith Grey – Grey’s Anatomy

After nearly two decades as the heart and soul of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith Grey’s role shifted dramatically in season 19 of the long-running show. Ellen Pompeo stepped back from full-time filming in 2023, moving to a more limited presence on the show and providing voiceover narration. She is currently an executive producer on the show alongside pursuing other acting projects, but has since made several on-screen guest appearances in season 21. While fans are glad she’s still involved, her departure as the series’ central character signalled a major change for the medical drama.

Bobby Nash – 9-1-1

Bobby Nash – 9-1-1

Bobby Nash’s exit from 9-1-1 in season six caught fans off guard. Played by Peter Krause, the character faced a litany of personal challenges, including PTSD and addiction struggles, culminating in Bobby dying in a heroic sacrifice after being infected with a deadly virus. Bobby’s departure from the show was a creative choice, said showrunner Tim Minear. “First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day,” he told Deadline. “His story arc honors them.” [sic]

J.R. Ewing – Dallas

J.R. Ewing – Dallas

In the season three finale of the hit sitcom, the show’s central antagonist, villainous oil baron J.R. Ewing (Larry Hagman) was shot by an unknown assailant, sparking a global mystery with the popular catchphrase, “Who shot J.R.?”. While Dallas fans feared he might not return for the show’s fourth season, J.R. was revealed to have survived and remained a pivotal character throughout the show’s original run. In 2012, Larry sadly passed away following private health struggles, and J.R.'s unexpected death was written into the Dallas revival in a heartfelt tribute to the TV legend.

Robb Stark – Game of Thrones

Robb Stark – Game of Thrones

Robb Stark’s death in the infamous Red Wedding was one of TV’s most brutal and shocking character exits. Killed off in season three of Game of Thrones, his demise shattered the hopes of many fans who saw him as the rightful hero and a beacon of Northern honour. Actor Richard Madden’s departure was a deliberate choice by the showrunners to stay true to George R.R. Martin’s novels, with Richard saying in 2019 he was “thankful” to leave when he did, adding: “The actors on it now must be 11 years into playing these characters. Give these guys some medals, because that is a marathon.”

Chad DiMera – Days of Our Lives

Chad DiMera – Days of Our Lives

Chad DiMera, played by Billy Flynn, has had a rollercoaster of exits and returns on Days of Our Lives, but always returned – much to the delight of fans. However, he announced his departure from the show in March 2025, with actor Conner Floyd being recast as the new Chad. Billy left to join the cast of The Young and the Restless, but will still appear on screen until early 2026 due to the show’s taping schedule. While not seeing Billy’s Chad DiMera will take some getting used to for fans of the soap, we’re looking forward to seeing him in another long-running classic.

Meghan Markle – Suits

Meghan Markle – Suits

While Meghan Markle’s departure from Suits wasn’t exactly surprising, following her engagement to Prince Harry and upcoming royal life as the Duchess of Sussex, it still felt surreal to fans to see Rachel Zane depart. Meghan officially left at the end of season seven in 2018, with Rachel receiving a heartfelt send-off as she moved to Seattle to attend law school. Although fans may be missing Meghan’s acting, her successful Netflix lifestyle series is an opportunity to still see the Duchess on-screen and get a peek into her life with Prince Harry

