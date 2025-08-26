16 heartbreaking TV exits that took fans by surprise

Chad DiMera, played by Billy Flynn, has had a rollercoaster of exits and returns on Days of Our Lives, but always returned – much to the delight of fans. However, he announced his departure from the show in March 2025, with actor Conner Floyd being recast as the new Chad. Billy left to join the cast of The Young and the Restless, but will still appear on screen until early 2026 due to the show’s taping schedule. While not seeing Billy’s Chad DiMera will take some getting used to for fans of the soap, we’re looking forward to seeing him in another long-running classic.