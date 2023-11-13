Natalie Dormer stars in HELLO!'s Kind List 2023

Actor and producer Natalie Dormer is probably best known for playing Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones and Cressida in The Hunger Games. The producer and theatre star also kindly devotes her time to supporting young people through Childline, and the broader work of the NSPCC.

The mother-of-one was appointed as the NSPCC's Ambassador for Childline in 2019, after years of supporting the charity's work by running marathons, raising funds, featuring in campaigns, hosting events and more.

© Getty Natalie Dormer famously starred in Game Of Thrones

Since then, Natalie's involvement has continued to grow in support of Childline and the NSPCC's focus in children's safety online in particular. The NSPCC told HELLO! that whether Natalie is working in the UK or around the world, she supports the charity and gets involved whenever she can.

Sir Peter Wanless, the CEO of the NSPCC said: "Natalie has always been and continues to be an incredible supporter of the charity and a true champion for young people.

"Her openness, kindness and relentless dedication to our work is remarkable. It's something we hold extremely dear and all of us here at the NSPCC and within Childline continue to be inspired and so grateful for everything that Natalie does with us for children."

© Getty "NSPCC's work, particularly that of its incredible Childline service, is so important to me and always will be," said Natalie

Natalie said: "Children's rights, their safety and their opportunities to thrive are so precious. NSPCC's work, particularly that of its incredible Childline service, is so important to me and always will be.

"I want to do all I can to ensure Childline is here for every child, whenever they need support and there's nothing standing in the way of the charity having the money, the volunteers or the resources it needs to deliver for young people every day."

The NSPCC added: "Natalie is looking forward to increasing her work with the charity this year and beyond.

"She urges everyone to recognise that every child has the right to a happy and safe childhood – and encourages everyone to recognise that they can play a part in keeping children safe in their own lives and by supporting the fantastic work of the NSPCC."

See the full Kind List here.