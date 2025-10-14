Returning period crime drama with 90% Rotten Tomatoes score teases first look for season 6

Calling all period crime drama fans! U&alibi has released a first look at hit returning series Miss Scarlet, which sees Kate Phillips return as Victorian sleuth Eliza Scarlet. In the pictures, we see Eliza reprise her leading role alongside DI Alexander Blake (Tom Durant-Pritchard), Ivy (Cathy Belton), Clarence (Paul Bazely) and Moses (Ansu Kabia). Originally titled Miss Scarlet and The Duke, the series is set in 1880s London and follows a penniless Eliza Scarlet, who decides to take over her late father's detective agency under his name.

Not only does Miss Scarlet have its own dedicated fanbase (called the Scarleteers) on Facebook, WordPress and Reddit, but it also boasts a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. If you're a fan of period crime dramas like Sherlock Holmes, Ripper Street, House of Guinness and Peaky Blinders, this one's definitely worth tuning into. Read on to find out all you need to know about the new series, including a peek at those first-look pictures…

Alexander Blake (Tom Durant Pritchard) and Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips)

What is Miss Scarlet season 6 about?

Picking up after last season, we find Eliza back in Victorian London – although the series is actually filmed in Belgrade, Serbia.

© Maja Medic Eliza and Blake navigate their working relationship

The official synopsis reads: "As Eliza and Blake's once-fraught relationship begins to evolve, they find that working together may be a tricky prospect. Meanwhile, newlyweds Ivy and Potts adjust to married life, a new detective settles in at Scotland Yard, and Nash causes chaos, even from across the globe. Joining this season's adventures in his greatly anticipated return is Moses Valentine, who swoops in to help Eliza and her crew, just when they need him most."

WATCH: Did you see Miss Scarlet and the Duke?

Who stars in Miss Scarlet season 6?

Reprising her starring role is Kate Phillips (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light), who is joined by Tom Durant-Pritchard (Feel Good, This Is Going to Hurt), Cathy Belton (The Catch) and Paul Bazely (Such Brave Girls). They're joined by Simon Ludders (Red Joan), Tim Chipping (Troy) and Ansu Kabia (Snow White).

© Maja Medic Moses Valentine (Ansu Kabia) makes a highly anticipated return this season

As well as returning cast members, there will be some newcomers making their debut this season: Sam Buchanan (My Fault: London) plays the new, young Detective George Willows, who joins Scotland Yard after rising through the police ranks, while Grace Hogg-Robinson (Flesh and Blood) is Isabel Summers, an ambitious young woman who joins the Clerical Office alongside Ivy.

What have the cast and crew said about the new season?

As for what viewers can expect from the new season, executive producer Patty Lenahan said: "Season six brings exciting twists, new faces and the return of beloved characters – including the much-anticipated comeback of Moses Valentine. We're thrilled to continue Eliza Scarlet's journey and deeply grateful to MASTERPIECE PBS and UKTV for their unwavering support in bringing the series to our dedicated fans."

© Maja Medic Cathy Belton reprises her role as Ivy Potts

Meanwhile, Susanne Simpson, another executive producer, added: "What a joy to be back with Miss Scarlet for a sixth season. We are delighted to be able to bring fans more of Eliza, Inspector Blake and the amazing group of ensemble characters that make this show the hit that it is."

Miss Scarlet season 6 will return to streaming service U in 2026. For now, all episodes of Miss Scarlet and the Duke Series 1-3 are available to stream for free on U.