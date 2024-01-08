The real reason Meghan Markle wasn't at the 2024 Golden Globes and other stars who skipped: Eva Mendes, Travis Kelce, more

The 2024 Golden Globes emerged as a triumphant event (save for some less-than stellar comedy from host Jo Koy), thanks to major wins from frontrunners like Oppenheimer and Succession, red carpet moments from Margot Robbie and Rosamund Pike, and tons of celeb tea.

However, for all the A-listers who graced The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, there were several others who were expected to make appearances but sadly missed out.

Here are some of the most notable stars who skipped the 81st Golden Globe Awards, from notable nominees to beloved plus ones…

Golden Globes 2024: The highlights

Ricky Gervais © Getty Images Five-time Globes host Ricky Gervais picked up the inaugural Best Stand-Up Comedy prize for his special Armageddon, but was unable to attend as he's currently touring the United Kingdom. He did take to X to write: "Thank you so much for all your lovely comments & kind words about my Golden Globe win. Best fans in the world." INSIDE: Ricky Gervais' spectacular multi-million dollar London home with partner Jane Fallon is surprisingly traditional

Half the Succession nominees © Getty Images A majority of Succession's male nominees were noticeably absent from the ceremony, specifically Best Actor nominees Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox, and Best Supporting Actor nominee Alexander Skarsgård. However, both categories were taken by the other men from the acclaimed series, those being Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen. RECAP: Kieran Culkin pays special homage to his kids as he scoops Golden Globe

Other notable absences include Rachel Weisz (who was nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series for Dead Ringers), Woody Harrelson (nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series for White House Plumbers), and Steve Martin (up for Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building).

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.