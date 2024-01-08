Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The real reason Meghan Markle wasn't at the 2024 Golden Globes and other stars who skipped: Eva Mendes, Travis Kelce, more
From Taylor Swift to Margot Robbie to Ryan Gosling, the 2024 Golden Globes were stacked with celebs!

Eva Mendes and Travis Kelce
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York
The 2024 Golden Globes emerged as a triumphant event (save for some less-than stellar comedy from host Jo Koy), thanks to major wins from frontrunners like Oppenheimer and Succession, red carpet moments from Margot Robbie and Rosamund Pike, and tons of celeb tea.

However, for all the A-listers who graced The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, there were several others who were expected to make appearances but sadly missed out.

Here are some of the most notable stars who skipped the 81st Golden Globe Awards, from notable nominees to beloved plus ones…

Golden Globes 2024: The highlights

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling at 'The Place Beyond the Pines' film premiere, New York, America - 28 Mar 2013© Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Ryan Gosling's longtime partner Eva Mendes was nowhere to be seen supporting her "man" at the Globes, where he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Barbie. However, don't expect that to change anytime soon, as Eva clarified last year on Instagram that she wouldn't be making press rounds with the father of their two daughters because it just wasn't their thing. Read what she said here…

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in Suits© USA Network,Getty

Fans of Suits and the royal family held out on hope that Meghan Markle would make a surprise appearance for the Suits reunion at the Globes, but alas, she couldn't attend. HELLO! understands, however, that Meghan was invited but unable to attend due to another commitment and is still in touch with cast members.

Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn© Gotham

Many Swifties were hoping that January 7, 2024 would be the night that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their relationship red carpet official, but it wasn't meant to be, as Taylor attended the event with date Keleigh Sperry (aka Miles Teller's wife). Meanwhile, while Travis was in LA, he was instead at the SoFi Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers (and won 13-12), although he was one of the "inactives" for this particular match.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse

GIZA, EGYPT - DECEMBER 03: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Show on December 03, 2022 in Giza, Egypt. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, who recently announced that they were expecting their first child together, were both part of nominated projects at the Globes (Robert for The Boy and The Heron and Suki for Daisy Jones and The Six). However, most likely due to Suki's pregnancy, the new fiancés sat out the show.

Ricky Gervais

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Season: 77 -- Pictured -- Ricky Gervais, Host© Getty Images

Five-time Globes host Ricky Gervais picked up the inaugural Best Stand-Up Comedy prize for his special Armageddon, but was unable to attend as he's currently touring the United Kingdom. He did take to X to write: "Thank you so much for all your lovely comments & kind words about my Golden Globe win. Best fans in the world."

Half the Succession nominees

Jesse Armstrong (6th from L, holding trophy) and cast and crew of 'Succession' accept the Outstanding Drama Series award onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. © Getty Images

A majority of Succession's male nominees were noticeably absent from the ceremony, specifically Best Actor nominees Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox, and Best Supporting Actor nominee Alexander Skarsgård. However, both categories were taken by the other men from the acclaimed series, those being Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen.

Other notable absences include Rachel Weisz (who was nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series for Dead Ringers), Woody Harrelson (nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series for White House Plumbers), and Steve Martin (up for Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building).

