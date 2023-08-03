Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's fairytale wedding tribute inside new mansion

The Heart Radio star and the Brassic actress are adding the finishing touches to their Essex home

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have decorated their new home with muted interiors, but amid the slick monochromatic furniture is one very personal photo.

Heart Radio star Mark's latest video on their home Instagram account, @wrightyhome, shared a tour inside their new Essex mansion. It showed off white and gold circular tables, beige teddy chairs, abstract black and metallic artwork and flowing white curtains covering the floor-to-ceiling windows. On a wooden side table sat a silver framed picture taken on their wedding day on 24 May 2015. The couple stood forehead to forehead at the altar inside St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds with their bridesmaids and groomsmen standing on either side.

Brassic actress Michelle was dressed in her figure-hugging Galia Lahav wedding dress, which featured a plunging neckline, a deep-V back and a fishtail wedding skirt, while Mark looked suave in a black suit.

In the background, 12-foot trees with white flowers lined the aisle – much like the decorations the Prince and Princess of Wales chose – and the high vaulted ceilings gave an insight into the grandeur of the day.

"Some of our favourite pieces from @olivias.uk who was a one-stop shop for us…. Who made our house feel like a home. Furnishings of dreams, So happy #home #love #brandpartner #homely," he captioned the video. Fans responded with praise such as: "Knew it would be but wow, just stunning! X" and: "Gorgeous, very stylish."

The couple recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, and they took the opportunity to share some new photos of their special day. "8 years Treac!!" Mark said, revealing his nickname for his wife and adding: "I love you more every day!! Happy anniversary," and she quickly responded in the comments: "Love you."

Michelle held onto her new husband's hand as he waved at friends and family following the ceremony. She added a "dramatic" Italian veil from Peter Langner and styled her glowing brunette hair into loose curls in a voluminous half-updo with a 60s-style bouffant.

Despite the seemingly perfect photo, Michelle previously revealed she had a behind-the-scenes drama with her wedding dress. "I had ordered another dress back in August but when I tried it again three months ago I didn't like it," Michelle told HELLO!. "It wasn't the dress for me."

And she wasn't the only person to suffer a wedding wardrobe mishap. Mark admitted that Michelle's father lost his trousers shortly before walking his daughter down the aisle. He told radio listeners: "On the wedding day right, my father-in-law is panicking about his speech. All I wanted was for things to go smoothly for him.

"To make matters worse, Michelle’s step-father’s there as well, we’re getting on our suits, looking slick as you come, black tie, tuxedo. But I look around and my father-in-law Mike is sat there in just a shirt, bow tie and rainbow-coloured boxers."

