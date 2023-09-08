Peter Andre's marriage hopes with wife Emily revealed in heartfelt post

The I Feel You singer has been married to Emily since 2015

Peter Andre, 50, has been married to his wife Emily (nee MacDonagh), 34, since 2015, but he has made a fresh comment about their relationship.

In a sweet Instagram post, the I Feel You singer revealed he turns to his Australia-based parents Thea and Savvas for marriage inspiration, highlighting their long-lasting union.

WATCH: Emily Andre's surprise wedding gesture for Peter Andre at family home

To mark their 68th anniversary, Peter shared a throwback photo of the couple sitting side by side in armchairs with a walking frame positioned in front of Thea while Savvas had a cast on his arm. This comes after Peter had opened up about his fears about his mother's deteriorating health in her old age, but her ailments didn't stop the couple from sharing a giggle together.

© Instagram Peter's parents have been married for 68 years

Referring to his own marriage, the I'm a Celebrity star wrote in the caption: "Mum and Dad, you are my world. 68 years of marriage - I pray to be just like you, although I would have to be 110 to achieve this. I'm aiming for 120-125, so we will see.

"Honestly, I love you both a million times more than what I tell you on the phone and half a million more than when I see you in person. I'll be there soon, only a few weeks away."

Junior, his son with his ex Katie Price, commented: "Love them so much," while his fans filled the comments section with praise for the loved-up couple.

"What a great pic captured of true love and happiness XX," penned one, and a second wrote: "What a beautiful picture and beautiful message. Treasure every single moment." Another remarked: "Amazing role models!"

This is not the first time that Peter has opened up about his marriage, as he has taken every opportunity to praise doctor Emily. When asked about the secret to their close relationship, he told Closer: "Over time, it 100 per cent depends on how you get on. That ends up being the key factor as to whether relationships work or not.

"If you're in love with someone you can't tell if they've put on a couple of kilos or got a couple of wrinkles. You don't notice that, because you've fallen in love with a personality. You bypass everything else - even though Emily happens to be absolutely stunning, anyway."

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock The couple met in 2010 and got married in 2015

The happy couple were first introduced via Emily's father, who treated Peter for kidney stones in 2010. Despite their age difference, their relationship flourished and they went public with their romance two years later.

Peter popped the question just a few days before Emily gave birth in January 2014. Their daughter Amelia was one when they tied the knot on 11 July 2015 at Mamhead House and Castle in Devon, which has since gone into liquidation.

© Instagram Peter and Emily Andre share Amelia and Theo, while Peter is also a dad to two children with his ex Katie Price

Emily wore a stunning French lace applique wedding dress from Sassi Holford, adding a long-sleeve jacket and cathedral veil for the day, before swapping it for a delicate cap-sleeve jacket with an organza ribbon sash for the evening.

