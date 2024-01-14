Harrison Ford's life and career: From Star Wars fame to Calista Flockhart marriage and near-miss helicopter accident

Harrison has been married three times. On June 18 1964, the actor tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, Mary Marquardt. Two years later, they welcomed their first son, Benjamin, and by 1969, they'd welcomed a second, named Willard.

Married for 15 years, Harrison and Mary decided to divorce in 1979, following his meteoric rise to fame on Star Wars, and subsequent affair with Carrie Fisher.

After turning his attention to his career, in 1982, Harrison began dating screenwriter Melissa Mathison. Successful in her own right, Melissa famously penned the screenplays for The Black Stallion (1979) and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982).

The following year, Harrison and Melissa married. During their 20-year marriage, they became parents to a son, Malcolm, and a daughter, Georgia. An extremely private couple, in 2000 it was reported that the couple were in the process of a trial separation, with Harrison moving out of their Manhattan apartment.

Their divorce was ultimately finalized in 2004 and was one of the most expensive in Hollywood. The pair didn't have a prenuptial agreement, which led to them having to agree on a settlement.

Melissa was eventually paid $85 million and also negotiated that she would receive some of the Indiana Jones actor's future earnings from films he'd filmed when the pair were still together.

As of 2023, Harrison has been happily married to actress, Calista Flockhart, for 13 years.

The lovebirds first met at the 2002 Golden Globes in January, where Harrison was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. They were then seen interacting at the Miramax Globes after party.

Harrison and Calista began dating soon after, making plenty of red carpet appearances together. They were also spotted out and about with their son Liam, whom Calista had adopted in 2001. Harrison adopted Liam soon after they began dating.

"I'm in love," the actor confessed to HELLO! in 2003. "Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn't surprised that I did."

It was on Valentine's Day weekend in 2009 that Harrison decided to pop the question. Harrison and Calista said 'I do' a year later, marrying in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where the star was filming Cowboys & Aliens.

Enjoying privacy at their massive Wyoming ranch, the duo doesn't ascribe to the world of celebrity and rarely comment on their relationship. Nonetheless, they've been called couple goals time and time again, most recently when Harrison was caught staring in wonder at his beautiful wife, ahead of their appearance at Cannes in May.