Everything you need to know about the families from Gogglebox 2019

The nation loves settling down at the end of a long day to watch television and somehow watching people watch television (perhaps the strangest premise for a show) is a 21st century cultural phenomenon. With that in mind, the show has reached an incredible 13th series, with the seventh episode of the new series airing on Friday at 9pm and another eight episodes airing in the weeks to follow. Gogglebox 2019 will unite the experienced sofa critics from past seasons with some new faces. With past Gogglebox favourites like Scarlett Moffatt presenting on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and loveable Steph and Dom having their own television show commissioned, here are this year's stars that could also be propelled from sofa to stardom…
Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb
Stephen is an original Gogglebox star, having been on the show since the very first episode. The 46-year-old was joined by his ex-boyfriend Christopher Butland-Seed until 2017, during this time, the Brighton-based hairdressers established a huge cult following. A C4 spokeswomen spoke at the time of Chris' shock decision to leave: "Chris has decided to pursue other opportunities but we want to thank him for his fantastic contributions across ten series." Stephen was joined by his mum Pat upon Chris' departure, and viewers enjoyed the mother-son bond between the pair. For this series it is Chris' husband, Daniel who appears alongside him on the settee.