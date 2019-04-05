﻿
Everything you need to know about the families from Gogglebox 2019

Everything you need to know about the families from Gogglebox 2019
Everything you need to know about the families from Gogglebox 2019

stephen
Photo: © Channel 4
The nation loves settling down at the end of a long day to watch television and somehow watching people watch television (perhaps the strangest premise for a show) is a 21st century cultural phenomenon. With that in mind, the show has reached an incredible 13th series, with the seventh episode of the new series airing on Friday at 9pm and another eight episodes airing in the weeks to follow. Gogglebox 2019 will unite the experienced sofa critics from past seasons with some new faces. With past Gogglebox favourites like Scarlett Moffatt presenting on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and loveable Steph and Dom having their own television show commissioned, here are this year's stars that could also be propelled from sofa to stardom…

Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb

Stephen is an original Gogglebox star, having been on the show since the very first episode. The 46-year-old was joined by his ex-boyfriend Christopher Butland-Seed until 2017, during this time, the Brighton-based hairdressers established a huge cult following. A C4 spokeswomen spoke at the time of Chris' shock decision to leave: "Chris has decided to pursue other opportunities but we want to thank him for his fantastic contributions across ten series." Stephen was joined by his mum Pat upon Chris' departure, and viewers enjoyed the mother-son bond between the pair. For this series it is Chris' husband, Daniel who appears alongside him on the settee.

sidiquee
Photo: © Channel 4
The Siddiqui family

The family from Derby that comprises of brother's Baasit and Umaar alongside their dad Sid are firm favourites with viewers. Their estate agent brother Raza occasionally appears on the show, and Baasit's young daughter has also made a television debut. Baasit and Umaar work in IT, and Sid is a retired engineer. We love Baasit's Twitter account where he shares his quick wit with his 78 thousand followers.

pete-and-linda
Photo: © Channel 4
Linda and Peter Gilbey

Linda and Pete appeared on the show alongside their son George for season two and three, but when George was given the opportunity to take part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, the family from Clacton-on-Sea left the programme. In 2016, Linda and Pete returned to the show, this time without George and the pair have been on the show ever since. Did you know that the stars have fostered 68 children? They are also proud grandparents to George's little girl Amelie.

Jenny and Lee
Photo: © Getty Images
Jenny and Lee

Jenny and Lee are best friends, meeting in the pub where Jenny was a landlady and Lee was a regular customer. The pair appear alongside each other on the sofa in Jenny's holiday caravan, as they not only work alongside each other but also go on holiday together. The best friends have a joint Twitter account, posting backstage photos of themselves whilst filming and their other hilarious antics!

the malones
The Malone family

When we think of the Malone family, one thing pops to our mind - their remarkable self-control to avoid eating the bowl of delicious sweet snacks they have in front of them ever episode!  Mum, Julie, Dad, Tom Senior and sons; Tom Junior and Shaun watch television from their home in Manchester, having to sway from side-to-side to get a view of the screen with five dogs climbing on their laps. The family first appeared in series four, originally declining the opportunity as Tom senior was hesitant, scared that they would show him in his underpants!

dave and shirley
Photo: © Channel 4
Dave and Shirley

Dave, 61, and Shirley, 62, have been on the show since series six in 2015, they have been married for over 40 years and have two children together. The couple are loved for their witty remarks, and light-hearted bickering.

the michaels
Photo: © Channel 4
The Michael family

The family of five currently have three members on the show, Andrew, Carolyne and son Louis. Their daughter Alex was on the show and their second daughter Catheryne has made appearances, but it is just the trio that will appear in their living room for this series.

giles and mary
Photo: © Channel 4
Giles and Mary

Eccentric Giles and Mary from Wiltshire are said to steal the show every week, with their dry sense of humour and quick wit. Giles is an established artist and Mary is an agony aunt for Spectator. According to The Telegraph, the pair have been on holiday with Boris Johnson and his sister, imagine their conversations over dinner!

the woed
Photo: © Channel 4
The Woerdenweber family

Ralf, 52, Viv, 53 and their daughter Eve, 24, are long-standing stars of the show. Viewers hilariously named Eve's ex-boyfriend 'silent' Jay as he famously rarely spoke, the couple sadly broke up and we never heard (pardon the pun) of 'silent' Jay again.

peter-and-sophie
Photo: © Channel 4
Pete and Sophie Sandiford

The siblings spend most of their time laughing at each other, with the pair having some fantastic lines that have had us laughing since they appeared on our screens in 2017.

mary
Photo: © Channel 4
Mary and Marina

Mary and Marina live in a retirement home in Bristol, the duo are widows and we love watching their friendship blossom every week. 

t,t,t
Photo: © Channel 4
The Plummer family

Brother's Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan joined Gogglebox for series eight. The boys are football crazy, with Tristan playing for Hereford FC and Twain playing for Bradford Town.

ellie and issy
Photo: © Channel 4
Ellie and Issy

Sister's Ellie and Issy first appeared on the show in series six and remind us of nearly every other twenty - something chatting on the sofa with their best pal. These two are like marmite, some viewers love them, others hate them, but we always look forward to watching them eat pizza and chat about their weight!

amira
Photo: © Channel 4
Amira and Irqa

These two friends from London joined the show in series ten with friend Amani, but now it's just the two of them and an adorable cat. 

mcmoricks
Photo: © Channel 4
The McCormick family

Parents Scott and Georgia have been on the programme since series seven in 2016, alongside their son Isaac who is adored by fans. Isaac developed Tourette's syndrome at the age of 14, choosing to participate in Gogglebox to spread awareness of the condition.  Georgia is a hairdressing tutor, which explains why she has a different hair colour every week, and Scott is an aeronautical engineer.

the venns
Photo: © Channel 4
Marcus, Mia, Sachelle and Shuggy

Marcus, Mia, Sachelle and Shuggy joined the cast in 2018, the friends are extremely laid back and have a joint Twitter account with 2,584 followers – not too bad for Gogglebox newbies!

the worthingtons
Photo: © Channel 4
The Worthingtons family

Alison and her husband George, along with her daughter Helena, joined the show in series ten and live in Manchester.

abbie and georgia
Photo: © Channel 4
Abbie and Georgia

Abbie and Georgia joined the Gogglebox family for season 12, in 2018 and are from Durham. They are famously known for reacting to the John Lewis 2018 Christmas Advert, questioning whether the hit track Your Song by Elton John was originally performed by Ellie Goulding or Elton.

