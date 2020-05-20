Legally Blonde cast then vs. now: see how the stars have changed

﻿
Omigod you guys! Legally Blonde 3 is officially in the works, and Reese Witherspoon will most certainly be reprising her role as the ditz-turned-lawyer Elle Woods! Tweeting about the exciting news, she wrote: "Some things are just meant to be! I’m SOOO excited to have @mindykaling and @djgoor writing Legally Blonde 3! This is #ElleWoodsApproved!" The third instalment will premiere over 20 years since the first film was released in 2001, so let's find out what the cast has been up to in that time... 

Reese Witherspoon - Elle Woods

Since making Legally Blonde, Reese has welcomed a second child, Deacon Reese Phillippe, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, who she split from in 2006. She has since tied the knot with talent agent Jim Toth, and the pair welcomed a son, Tennessee James, in 2012. Reese has recently become the queen of TV, having starred in The Morning Show opposite Jennifer Aniston and Big Little Lies with Nicole Kidman. Her most recent project was the television adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere, which will premiere on Amazon Prime on Friday 22 May.  

Holland Taylor Legally Blonde
2/9

Holland Taylor - Professor Elspeth Stromwell

Elle's sassy professor has had a busy time recently after starring in the new Netflix show, Hollywood, as film producer Ellen Kincaid. She is a six-time Emmy nominee (having won the accolade once), mostly for her role in Two and a Half Men, and was nominated for a Tony award in 2013 for her role in Ann. She is currently in a relationship with American Crime Story star Sarah Paulson. 

Luke Wilson Legally Blonde
3/9

Luke Wilson - Emmett Richmond 

Owen Wilson's little brother and Elle Woods' Harvard love, 48, has gone on to have a hugely successful film and TV career since Legally Blonde, and has starred in The Goldfinch, All the Bright Places and Stargirl. He is married to his wife, Julie, and the pair share three children, William, Nora and Harrison. 

Matthew Davis Legally Blonde
4/9

Matthew Davis - Warner Huntington III

Matthew graduated without honours, no job and no girlfriend. Nah, we're just kidding! The actor who played Elle's ex-boyfriend wed actress Kiley Casciano in 2018, and the pair welcomed a daughter in 2020! He played Alaric Saltzman in The Vampire Diaries between seasons one to eight. The star has plenty of ideas for the third Legally Blonde film and previously spoke about it during Comic-Con, explaining: "I would love to see something where perhaps Warner is married to a politician, to a woman who’s running for office, and he’s sort of like a kept man and her opponent is another candidate, and the person running the campaign is Elle Woods. So it’s Elle Woods driving this campaign against the wife of Warner." 

Selma Blair Legally Blonde
5/9

Selma Blair - Vivian Kensington 

Selma tied the knot to writer Ahmet Zappa in 2004 before the pair split in 2006. She has since dated fashion designer Jason Bleick, and welcomed a son, Arthur, with him in 2011. The pair split in 2012. Selma confirmed that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, and previously said: "I had tears, they weren't tears of panic, they were tears of knowing I now had to give in to a body that had a loss of control. And there was some relief in that... I dropped my son off at school a mile away and before I got home, I'd have to pull over and take a nap…it was killing me. And so, when I got the diagnosis, I cried with relief."

Selma has a busier work schedule than ever, and has starred in American Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson as Kris Jenner, After and DuckTales. 

Victor Garber Legally Blonde
6/9

Victor Garber - Professor Callahan

The handsy professor wasn't our favourite character in Legally Blonde - but we love Victor all the same! The Titanic actor has gone on to star in plenty of hit shows, including The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and The Orville. He also recently guest-starred as Moira's former co-star in the final season of Schitt's Creek - did you spot him?

Jennifer Coolidge Legally Blonde
7/9

Jennifer Coolidge - Paulette Bonafonté

Paulette was such an iconic part of Legally Blonde that she has to come back, right?! Her character is so iconic that even Ariana Grande has done an impression of her during a chat show, leading Jennifer to tweet: "I'm always so impressed when someone can do a great impression of me but @arianagrande is so good on @fallontonight, I'm afraid she is going to introduce me to myself!" Jennifer has been constantly busy since 2001, and has starred in Glee, Promising Young Woman and Austenland, to name just a few! 

Ali Larter Legally Blonde
8/9

Ali Larter - Brooke Taylor-Windham

Since playing falsely accused fitness guru Brooke, Ali has had a thriving career. She is perhaps best known for starring in Heroes as Niki Saunders, as well as Legends and Pitch. She is currently starring in TV show The Rookie as Grace Sawyer. She shares two children, Theodore and Vivienne, with husband Hayes McArthur. 

Linda Cardellini Legally Blonde
9/9

Linda Cardellini - Chutney Windham

Linda is perhaps best known for her role as Velma in the Scooby-Doo live-action films, and has also starred in Avengers: Endgame as Hawkeye's wife, Laura, Green Book and Daddy's Home. She is currently starring in the hugely popular Netflix series, Dead to Me. She shares a daughter with her partner, Steven Rodrigeuz. 

