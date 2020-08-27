Call the Midwife has proven to be one of the most loved TV dramas there is, and fans were thrilled to learn recently that the cast and crew were back once again to commence filming after the coronavirus outbreak.
The new episodes, set to air in early 2021, will see Helen George, Stephen McGann and many more reprise their roles for the medical series. But since the BBC drama began back in 2012, there have been plenty of stars come and go over the years. Take a look below at eight of our favourites that left the show and why…
Jessica Raine
Jessica Raine starred as Nurse Jenny in series one to three, eventually leaving in 2014. According to reports, Jessica left the show in order to pursue film work in the United States. Since leaving Call the Midwife, the actress has gone on to star in shows like Line of Duty, Partners in Crime, The Last Post and Baptiste.
