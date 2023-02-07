Helen George's future on Call the Midwife beyond the next series is not known The actress has been playing the glamorous Trixie Franklin for over ten years

Helen George is best known for her role as glamorous nurse, Trixie Franklin, in Call the Midwife, a role she has played for 11 years.

Clearly a firm favourite with viewers, the actress has hinted at her future and confirmed she is definitely back for the next series. But just like us, she knows nothing about the BBC drama being renewed beyond the next series.

Speaking to RadioTimes, she revealed: "We know nothing. We'll wait and see but we've got one more season which is amazing."

Helen has appeared on the show since its inception in 2012 and has been a regular cast member throughout its run. In her role as Trixie, she has received critical acclaim for her portrayal of a midwife navigating the challenges of working in London's East End in the 1950s and 1960s.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with the Daily Mail Weekend Magazine, Helen revealed exactly what she loves to watch on TV when Call the Midwife isn't on.

Helen plays the glamorous Trixie Franklin

Helen confessed that as well as the very popular series, The White Lotus, she is very taken with royals and an avid fan of The Crown. She said: "On TV at the moment I'm watching White Lotus and The Crown, but of course, I should be telling you all to watch Call the Midwife."

The royal confession came just after the star made a rare comment about her adorable daughter Lark. Talking to The Guardian, the star said: "Last week, when my daughter Lark, who is one and has just learned to kiss, gave me a kiss on my lips to wake me up."

As well as little Lark, Helen shares her oldest daughter Wren, five, with her husband and fellow Call the Midwife star, Jack Ashton. The couple met when filming the BBC series in South Africa in 2016.

