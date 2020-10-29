8 stars who left Call the Midwife and why

Jennifer Kirby
Jennifer Kirby joined the show in series six as Nurse Valerie Dyer. In August 2020, it was announced that she was leaving the show and would not be returning after four years, instead focusing on other acting work.
Announcing the news, She wrote on Twitter: "After four joyful years spent with Call the Midwife I have decided to say goodbye to Nonnatus, Val, and the wonderful cast, crew and production team.
"The programme is truly a national treasure, and it will always be a huge honour for me to have been a part of something so wonderful. I can't wait to keep watching our beloved Nonnatuns from the other side of the screen. Long live Call the Midwife. So long chicks."