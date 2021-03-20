﻿
Tom Jones' family photo album: a rare look at the singer's life with late wife Linda

Tom Jones' family photo album: a rare look at the singer's life with late wife Linda
Tom Jones' family photo album: a rare look at the singer's life with late wife Linda

Sir Tom Jones has been in the public eye for over 50 years with an extensive discography, a long list of accolades, and a knighthood under his belt. During that whole time, however, Tom was never far from his loving family who have always been his biggest supporters. 

Take a look through some of Tom’s best family photos – including pictures with his late wife Linda, his son Mark and his parents...

Tom married his childhood sweetheart Melinda (known as Linda) Trenchard in 1957 when he was just 17 years old.

 Just two years later, the couple fell pregnant with their first and only child, a son they named Mark. To support his young family Tom took a job working in a glove factory, but it wasn't long before his singing career took off.

WATCH: Tom Jones opens up about what it's like to go on The Voice

Tom was born in 1940 to parents Thomas Woodward, a coal miner and Freda Jones and raised in Glamorgan, South Wales. Originally named Thomas Woodward after his father, the singer adopted his mother's surname as his stage name.

Tom has one sibling, a sister named Sheila Davies. Both his mum and sister, pictured above, were incredibly supportive of Tom's career and would often fly out to America to watch him perform.

The star was extremely close to his mother and was said to be devastated at her passing in 2003; Freda has nursed a teenage Tom through his tuberculosis illness when he was 13.

Following the success of Tom's singles It's Not Unusual and Whats New Pussycat?, he and wife Linda relocated from Wales to Sunbury, Surrey. Here they along with their son Mark carrying items into their new home.

Tom gave a very important guest a tour of ATV studios at Elstree in 1969, ahead of the recording of This is Tom Jones. Tom and his former miner father are pictured chatting between takes. Tom's performance on the variety show earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical.

Tom's success as a singer took him all around the world and Linda and Mark would often join him on these trips. Eventually, they relocated to the US and moved into a £6.5million mansion in LA. 

om and Linda were happily married for 59 years before Linda's sad passing in 2016. A lifelong smoker, Linda beat lung cancer twice before eventually succumbing to the disease at the age of 75 after a "short but fierce" battle.

Following her death, Tom moved out of their LA home and returned to the UK.

Linda was by her husband's side throughout his entire career, although she much preferred to stay out of spotlight. In a rare interview, Linda once said of her husband: "I feel alive when [Tom] comes through the door, whatever the time of day or night is."

In 1983, Tom became a grandfather for the first time! His son Mark and wife Donna welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Alex, on 3rd September 1983. They later became a family of four when daughter Emma came along in 1987.

Tom and his lookalike son Mark getting ready for a concert performance in Las Vegas in 1980.

