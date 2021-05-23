﻿
See how the cast of Midsomer Murders have changed throughout the years

The stars of the ITV drama have changed a fair bit...

Bridgerton star reveals why she wasn't surprised by Regé-Jean Page's exit
Francesca Shillcock
Photo: © Getty Images
Classic dramas like Midsomer Murders are currently being re-shown on TV for us to enjoy - and we're loving it! The ITV drama has been a hit with its fans since it first aired in 1997 and the most recent series, which was aired back in April, proved just as popular.

READ: Midsomer Murders star Neil Dudgeon opens up about his future on show

Given it's been on our screens for over 20 years, the cast have no doubt changed a fair bit over time. Click through the gallery to take a look at some of the show's best-known faces and how they've changed over the years…

DCI John Barnaby – Neil Dudgeon

Neil Dudgeon took over from John Nettles after his departure in 2011 and has been the face of the show since. The star has had plenty of other work in TV such as Silent Witness and Life of Riley. Here's Neil towards the start of his acting career.

MORE: Where is Midsomer Murders star John Nettles now?

Photo: © Getty Images
DS Jamie Winter – Nick Hendrix

Nick plays Jamie, John's right-hand Detective Sergeant. The star made his first appearance on the show in The Village that Rose from the Dead in season 19. In his early career, Nick enjoyed success in the theatre and small roles in shows such as Black Mirror. More recently, he is also known for his role in The Crown.

MORE: Did you spot this Hollywood A-lister on Midsomer Murders?

Photo: © Getty Images
Sarah Barnaby - Fiona Dolman

Actress Fiona Dolman plays Sarah Barnaby, the wife of DCI John Barnaby. She joined the show at the same time as co-star Neil. Prior to Midsomer, she appeared in shows such as Waterloo Road and Heartbeat.

Photo: © Getty Images
DS Charlie Nelson – Gwilym Lee

Actor Gwilym Lee took on the role of DS Charlie Nelson in the show for three years from 2013 to 2016. Gwilym began his career in other TV shows such as Lewis, Waterloo Road and Ashes to Ashes. Now, he's recently enjoyed success in film, starring in the Academy Award nominated film Bohemian Rhapsody, alongside Rami Malek, as guitarist Brian May.

Photo: © Custom
Fleur Perkins - Annette Badland

Annette Badland had a role in the drama's latest series, which aired in January of this year, as Fleur Perkins, a witty pathologist. After beginning her career in the theatre, Annette became best known for her work in Doctor Who, EastEnders and Outlander.

MORE: Where are the cast of Inspector Morse now?

Photo: © Getty Images
DCI Tom Barnaby – John Nettles

John Nettles played the original role of DCI Barnaby in the show before leaving at the end of series 13. Since then, he's appeared in other popular drama Poldark. The actor decided to leave the role in 2011, telling The Telegraph: "I never thought when we were filming the pilot The Killings at Badger's Drift in 1996 that I would go on to film so many episodes. It has been a joy to be involved in such a long-running series with so many good actors and great storylines. It's the end of an era for me."

Photo: © Custom
DS Benjamin Jones – Jason Hughes

Jason Hughes appeared in the ITV drama as DS Benjamin Jones. He starred opposite the original on-screen detective John Hughes for series nine to thirteen before John's departure. Jason left the show in 2013 at the end of series 14, and has since appeared in Marcella, Death in Paradise and Three Girls.

Photo: © Getty Images
Joyce Barnaby – Jane Wymark

Playing alongside John Nettles was Jane Wymark as DCI Tom Barnaby's on-screen wife. Jane shares Poldark in common with her former co-star, however Jane appeared in the original series aired in 1977. Jane's also appeared in shows such as Doctors and mini-series Jo.

