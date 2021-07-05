﻿
15 Photos

Death in Paradise cameos: the biggest stars you forgot appeared in the BBC drama

Do you remember spotting these famous faces on the show?

Photo: © BBC
Death in Paradise has a loyal fanbase thanks to its scenic Island backdrop and head-scratching murder mysteries – but the brilliant cast is perhaps what keeps the viewers coming back for more.

Although the main detective changes every few seasons, there are some cast members such as Don Warrington and Elizabeth Bourgine, who have become part of the Death in Paradise furniture.

Not only this, but the BBC drama is famed for its celebrity cameos. So who has starred in the show? Take a look through the gallery to see some of the biggest names – and we think some will surprise you…

 

Helen Baxendale

Helen Baxendale, who is perhaps best known for her role in Cold Feet and for playing Emily Waltham during seasons four and five of US sitcom Friends, appeared in the BBC whodunnit drama in 2014.

In episode one of series three, the actress starred as the villain Helen Reid, who ends up murdering DI Richard Poole (Ben Miller) with an ice pick. Upon the arrival of the new detective Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall), Helen was caught and put under arrest.

WATCH: Ralf Little shared behind the scenes look at Death in Paradise series 11

Photo: © BBC
Adrian Dunbar

He might be best-known and adored as Superintendent Ted Hastings in BBC's Line of Duty, but Adrian Dunbar was no stranger to appearing in big TV dramas before his time at AC-12.

The actor appeared in Death in Paradise in a few episodes in season one as Aidan Miles, a man implicated in a mysterious murder.

Photo: © BBC
Mathew Horne

Gavin and Stacey star Mathew Horne is another famous face that headed to the Island. He played the part of Leo Downs in one episode of season two which was released in 2013. Since then, he's appeared in Bad Education and Dad's Army: The Lost Episodes.

Photo: © BBC
Gemma Chan

Movie star Gemma Chan is perhaps best-known for appearing in big blockbuster movies like Crazy Rich Asians and Mary Queen of Scots.

However, before her film career hit the big time, she starred in the same episode as Mathew Horne in Death in Paradise. The actress played the part of Jennifer Cheung in episode seven of series two.

Photo: © BBC
Martin Compston

Another Line of Duty star has also taken a trip to the island of Saint Marie. Martin Compston, who plays DI Steve Arnott in the police corruption drama, appeared on the show way back in season five.

In the episode titled Dishing Up Murder, Martin plays a young sous chef named Dexter, who finds himself accused of murdering his boss, a brilliant but volatile chef.

Photo: © Rex
Neil Morrissey

Anyone else noticing a pattern? Neil Morrissey, who is also famed for his Line of Duty role, starred in Death in Paradise back in 2015.

The Men Behaving Badly star played Duncan Roberts in an episode called Swimming in Murder which also starred Sally Phillips and Francis Magee.

Photo: © BBC
Sophie Winkleman

Sophie Winkleman, aka Lady Frederick Windsor, stars in the very first season of the show in episode five, Spot the Difference, as Ann Hamilton. Ann is the wife of Leon Hamilton, who is murdered while handcuffed to Detective Richard Poole.

The actress, who is married to Prince Michael of Kent's son, Lord Frederick, has also gone on to appear in other popular shows like Two and a Half Men and Sanditon.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch appeared in the BBC drama in 2014 as Jasmine Laymon. Lashana's role on Death in Paradise came before she hit the big time, and fans will know her now for her stint in Captain Marvel. She's also set to star alongside Daniel Craig and Rami Malik in the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die.

Photo: © Getty Images
Adjoa Andoh

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh once had a role on Death in Paradise in season seven. The actress, also known for her acting work in Doctor Who and Casualty, played the character Celeste Jones – the murder victim's sister who keeps the family business going.

Photo: © Getty Images
Hugo Speer

Fans might have forgotten that the first detective was in fact Detective Inspector Charlie Hulme, played by Hugo Speer.

However, in the first episode of the first season, Charlie was killed off to make way for DI Richard Poole and was only shown in flashbacks.

Photo: © BBC
Steve Toussaint

TV fans will recognise Steve Toussaint for his many notable roles in shows like Lewis, Our Girl and It's A Sin. The actor is also set to join the cast for the hotly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel show, House of the Dragon.

When he appeared in Death in Paradise in series seven, he played the part of Wallace Miller alias Reverend Steadman King.

Photo: © Rex
Hannah Spearritt

After her hugely successful music career in pop band S Club 7, Hannah Spearritt turned her hand at acting and appeared in Death in Paradise for series two. She played the part of Lily Shaw in the episode titled A Dash of Sunshine.

Photo: © Rex
O-T Fagbenle

Yes, that's right, The Handmaid's Tale star O-T Fagbenle starred in BBC's Death in Paradise. The actor played Mark Lightfoot in episode six of the first series, titled An Unhelpful Aid.

Photo: © BBC
T'Nia Miller

Fans of Netflix horror, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Years and Years will recognise T'Nia Miller.

Before landing big time roles, she appeared on Death in Paradise as Judith Dawson in 2017.

