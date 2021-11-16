﻿
I’m A Celebrity 2021 full line-up revealed

Ten famous faces have been confirmed

Photo: © ITV
I’m A Celebrity is just five days away from hitting our screens, and the celebrity lineup has finally been revealed. 

A brand-new cast of celebs will head to the historic Gwrych Castle in North Wales for the second year, and will compete in a series of trials to become the King or Queen of the Castle. Read on to find out which ten famous faces will be braving the cold and wet Welsh castle. 

Dame Arlene Phillips, DBE

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips will be entering the castle this year, and will be the oldest ever contestant at 78. 

She revealed that she isn’t going to let her age hold her back, however. "I am always the oldest and so I am used to it."

Arlene also hopes to be the 'mum' of the group. "I would like to take on the mum role in the Castle. Everyone is going to be younger and if anyone wants to talk to someone or share things with them, then they can with me."

Photo: © ITV
Danny Miller

Emmerdale star Danny Miller is hoping to show viewers that he isn’t like his soap character Aaron Dingle while in the castle this year. 

"I’m A Celebrity is the biggest show in the country and I want to show people what I am like as Danny rather than as Aaron. It will be nice for people to see me not crying but having a laugh!"

While he hopes that Emmerdale fans will vote for him to do the challenges, he isn’t looking forward to the eating trials. "I can’t even brush my teeth without being sick and I am dreading it if my gagging reflexes start, but that said, it won’t stop me doing the Trials!"

Photo: © ITV
Frankie Bridge

Popstar and Loose Women presenter Frankie Bridge is determined to challenge herself while in the castle and hopes to face her fears. "Any of the eating challenges will be my idea of hell. I also hate spiders in my own home, being trapped in small spaces is a big thing for me and pretty much all of that is likely to happen which makes me go, ‘Why the hell are you doing it?’ And so that is exactly why I am doing it!"

Frankie’s husband, Wayne Bridge, took part in 2016 and was keen for the pop star to join the line-up. "Ever since Wayne took part, he has been desperate for me to do it too and he can’t wait to watch me squirm and scream! My kids are still quite young, and they still think I am quite cool – so there is a very small window for them to watch it and not be embarrassed! I feel now is the time. I love the show so much too."

Photo: © ITV
David Ginola

Former Newcastle and Spurs footballer David Ginola will be entering the castle this year, and is looking forward to catching up with Newcastle United fans Ant and Dec. "I know the Geordies! I’ve met Ant and Dec before and I know they are big massive fans of Newcastle United. When you play for the club (like I did), all of the fans are amazing and very faithful. Newcastle is very lucky to have fans like them!"

David is keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to phobias, and will only be revealing them once he’s in the camp!

Photo: © ITV
Kadeena Cox

Four-time Paralympic gold champion Kadeena Cox admits that I’m A Celebrity might just be her toughest challenge yet, but hopes her sporting experience will help her overcome some of the trials and challenges. 

"I am scared of spiders, I don’t like rats, I don’t like snakes, and I don’t like heights. But I am hoping the athlete in me will want to do it for the team and just get through that tough moment. I will scream afterwards."

Like at her sporting competitions, Kadeena will be going for gold in the Welsh castle. "If I were to win I’m A Celebrity as a disabled person and show that I can overcome things, then I think that would be a great thing to show that people with all disabilities can do things."

Photo: © ITV
Louise Minchin

After stepping down as a presenter from BBC Breakfast, Louise has already lined up her next challenge as she joins the I’m A Celeb cast. 

Louise is hoping to show her fun side on the show, and sees it as a "big adventure"

"It is very different to sitting on the BBC Breakfast sofa and it will be scary and daunting but it will also be lots of fun."

While Louise is looking forward to the challenge, her biggest phobia is small, creepy-crawly filled spaces. "I can’t get in a lift with too many people in and I would rather walk up the stairs than get in the lift. And anything with cockroaches, spiders or rats I will squeal and scream. That is not my idea of fun at all!"

Photo: © ITV
Matty Lee

Olympic medalist Matty Lee has joined this year’s line-up after winning Gold alongside Tom Daley at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. 

Matty revealed that it was a childhood dream of his to take part in the ITV reality show. He said: "Nothing ever prepares you for what life will be like after you do well in the Olympics. I was and still am mainly in shock that I am doing I’m A Celebrity. My two childhood dreams were to win an Olympic medal and take part in my favourite TV series. And now I am doing both this year!"

His synchronised diving partner, Tom Daley, has been very supportive of his new venture. "When I told Tom, he was in shock too! He is so excited for me and he has always been so supportive and helped me a lot over the past three years. He gives me advice about anything whether it is relationships or whatever - I always ask Tom."

Photo: © ITV
Naughty Boy

Music producer Naughty Boy has worked with some of the biggest names in pop, including Beyonce and Sam Smith, but now he hopes to show the public what he’s really like as a person. 

While he is excited about entering the castle, he isn’t looking forward to facing confined spaces and heights. "I am scared of heights too, nothing in the Castle is likeable though! But I am looking forward to taking part in the Trials only because if we get the stars, it is good for everyone. I am looking forward to doing something heroic for everyone in the camp."

Photo: © ITV
Richard Madeley

Legendary TV presenter Richard Madeley has joined this year’s line-up and will be finally entering the castle after being rumoured to take part for years. 

Speaking about joining the cast, he said: "Up until now, I’ve always been perfectly happy watching as a viewer but recently, I realised I’m A Celebrity is no longer just a TV programme. It’s become part of the fabric of British life and part of the countdown to Christmas. It suddenly hit me that everyone talks about it the next day and I suddenly wondered what it would be like to be there rather than watching."

Richard let slip that he was joining the reality show while presenting Good Morning Britain in October. He told viewers that he wouldn’t be returning to the morning show until after Christmas, saying he had "some very interesting things to see and eat" first. 

Photo: © ITV
Snoochie Shy

Radio 1Xtra DJ and self-proclaimed "scaredy-cat" Snoochie Shy will be heading into the castle this autumn. 

Snoochie says her biggest fears are bugs, heights and small spaces. "Bugs and I are not friends, I don’t like heights and I am claustrophobic too. But that all said, one of the things I am most looking forward to about doing this programme is the Trials! They are all crazy."

