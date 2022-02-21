Meet the cast of Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators

BBC1 is currently airing the fourth season of its hit drama Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators.
MORE: Bloodlands: Viewers notice the same thing about new BBC drama
Fans have been loving the series, which follows private investigators Luella Shakespeare and Frank Hathaway as they're employed to investigate murders, death threats and a whole host of other gruesome crimes.
The cast of the show is made up of veteran actors like Jo Joyner and Mark Benton, as well as newcomers like Yasmin Kaur Barn. But who are the cast, and where might you have seen them before? We've done some digging for you…
Jo Joyner
Jo Joyner plays one of the lead characters of the series, Luella Shakespeare, and she was suspected of murdering her fiancé in the show's first-ever episode. Following the events of the first episode, she has joined with Frank to become a private investigator.
MORE: Death in Paradise star Tahj Miles teases 'completely different' season finale
One of Jo's biggest roles was as EastEnders legend Tanya Branning, the (twice) ex-wife of show stalwart Max Branning. Her portrayal of the character led to her winning awards at the Digital Spy, British Soap and All About Soap Awards.
Jo has also had major roles in series like Ackley Bridge, Ordinary Lies and Marley's Ghosts as well as minor roles in major TV series like Spooks, Silent Witness, Doctor Who and Murdoch Mysteries.