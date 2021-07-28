5 reasons why The Last Letter from Your Lover is this summer's must-see cinema release In partnership with Studiocanal

One of the activities we’ve missed most during the last year is settling into a plush velvet seat, switching our devices off and taking in the latest must-see movie at the cinema. Whether we’re discovering our new favourite romcom or becoming absorbed in a sweeping historic drama, you can’t beat the experience of the big screen. And now that cinemas have reopened, you won’t want to miss the romantic movie event of the summer – The Last Letter from Your Lover, in cinemas nationwide from 6 August.

One of the year’s most anticipated releases, the film is based on Jojo Moyes' best-selling and wildly popular novel of the same name. The plot follows modern-day journalist Ellie as she uncovers a series of letters from the archive which tell the story of an intense and star-crossed love affair of the 1960s. As Ellie becomes drawn into the mysterious tale, she can’t wait to unmask the lovers’ identities and discover how their love story ends.

WATCH: The Last Letter from Your Lover trailer

Intrigued? We sure are. Here are five reasons why we’re making a date with The Last Letter from Your Lover immediately…

1. It’s the latest adaptation from world-renowned novelist Jojo Moyes

The sweeping love story has been adapted from the 2008 novel by Jojo Moyes, the global best-selling author behind the worldwide hit novel Me Before You. If you’re a fan of romantic, unpredictable and sometimes heart-breaking fiction, prepare to fall for this beautiful story of forbidden love as destinies intertwine, and intriguing love letters form a bridge between the past and the present.

2. It features box office favourites Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley

The big screen directorial debut by Augustine Frizzell, the story sees Academy Award-Nominee Felicity Jones (The Theory of Everything, Rogue One) and Shailene Woodley (Divergent, The Fault in Our Stars. Big Little Lies) as the two leading ladies Ellie and Jennifer. The actresses are also Executive Producers of the film and are joined by an impressive supporting cast that includes Joe Alwyn (The Favourite), Callum Turner (War and Peace) and Nabhaan Rizwan (1917).

3. You can escape to the glamour of the French Riviera

Whilst we may not all be able to travel abroad this summer, you can enjoy a virtual holiday via the film’s stunning backdrop of 1960s France. Shailene Woodley’s character Jennifer Stirling plays the wife of a wealthy industrialist, falling for Callum Turner as Anthony O'Hare, the financial journalist profiling her husband. Expect picturesque views and panoramic landscapes as the couple tour the lush French coast. Fashion fans will adore the swoon-worthy looks showcasing the most stylish moments of the 60s (think pastel shift dresses, pillbox hats, beehive hair and eyeliner flicks) – plus some chic workwear inspo from a modern-day Felicity Jones sporting a beret and sharp herringbone suit.

4. You'll enjoy two stories for the price of one

In an echo of the much-treasured The Notebook, the film tells a dual story set across two time periods as the action flits between the past and the present, unravelling the experiences of Jennifer and Ellie. As their respective forbidden love stories unfold, their destinies become entwined through Jennifer’s forgotten love letters, which will connect our heroines despite their fifty-year time gap. There's also a brilliant soundtrack including a new original song from Brit award-winning trio Haim, titled Cherry Flavoured Stomach Ache.

5. You'll fall in love

If you adored the epic love stories of Normal People, One Day and About Time, you’ll fall all over again for The Last Letter from Your Lover. Follow the love, loss and betrayal of this sweeping, emotive drama and get ready for another of Jojo Moyes’ signature tearjerker endings (no spoilers here!).

