Peter Dinklage stars in breathtaking new musical film, CYRANO - and you’re invited to our special preview screening In partnership with Universal Pictures UK

Musical fans will be pleased to know that come January, a captivating new film will be hitting cinema screens nationwide – and HELLO! readers are invited to be the first to watch it, at a very special screening.

Transporting audiences back to 17th century Paris, Cyrano is modern reimagining of a classic love story – in particular, the 1897 French play Cyrano de Bergerac, which is based on a heart-breaking love triangle.

The film stars award-winning actor Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Viewers follow protagonist Cyrano (Dinklage), who is deeply in love with the beautiful Roxanne (Bennett). Cyrano is yet to declare his feelings for her, believing he is unworthy of love due to his physical appearance, when Roxanne falls head over heels for Christian (Harrison Jr.).

As a soldier in Cyrano’s regiment, Christian enlists the help of Cyrano to court Roxanne through love letters that Cyrano pens, creating the complicated love triangle that underpins the film’s plot.

Masterminded by Aaron and Bryce Dessner of Grammy Award-winning band The National, mesmerising songs that enhance the narrative capture the enchantment of first love, the melancholy of heartbreak and the pain of war as they are woven throughout the film.

Meanwhile, Golden Globe-nominated director Joe Wright, who is best-known for Pride & Prejudice, Atonement and Darkest Hour, is at the helm of this visually beautiful story. Through his epic vision and powerful, emotional performances, the breath-taking musical adaptation aims to show that true love has little to do with appearance and everything to do with inner beauty and heart. Now that’s something we can get onboard with.

We’ve teamed up with Universal Pictures UK for a very special screening of Cyrano, hosted by HELLO! Editor in Chief, Rosie Nixon. With only 200 gifted tickets available (and with a welcome drink on arrival!), you better act quickly if you want to secure your seat.

Date: 11 January 2022

Time: Doors open at 6pm, film starts at 6.30pm

Location: Mayfair Hotel, London

Age restriction: The film is a 12a, which means no one younger than 12 may see a 12A film in a cinema unless accompanied by an adult. Adults planning to take a child under 12 to view a 12A film should consider whether the film is suitable for that child.

