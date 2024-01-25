Katy Perry's history-making purple diamond grill's value will make your eyes water

Kanye West and his daughter North West are bringing expensive grills back into the mainstream, while Billie Eilish is also presenting a spin on the dental accessory in a more minimalistic sense.

However, while the opulent jewelry pieces have usually been seen as mainstays of the hip-hop scene, it was once one of pop's reigning icons, Katy Perry, who boasted the most expensive of the lot.

The 39-year-old singer still holds the Guinness World Record for the most expensive grill of all time, sporting her very flashy set in an equally historic music video.

Katy sported a set with diamonds and purple gemstones that included intricate flower patterns and spread across her teeth, seen in the 2014 music video for "Dark Horse."

In a scene from the video, the singer plays Katy Pätra, a take on Cleopatra, who rules over Memphis, Egypt and is tasked with meeting pharaohs who come as suitors and bear expensive gifts.

The first brings an extravagant set of jewelry and an enchanted Katy then zaps him with a lightning bolt, turning him into fine sand and taking the jewels for herself. Those then become her famous grill.

Celebrity stylist Johnny Wujek, who has worked with Katy on several occasions, was responsible for sourcing the grill from celebrity cosmetic dentist Dr. William Dorfman.

The grill is valued at an astounding $1 million (that's over £780,000, for reference), confirmed by experts at Cashfloat, and in 2018, was presented with the Guinness World Record for the most expensive grill of all time.

Dr. Dorfman, who held another Guinness record at the time as well, released a statement that year saying: "At that time I was totally blown away.

© Capitol Music/Katy Perry Katy's million-dollar smile from the music video for "Dark Horse"

"I never imagined that I would get a second Guinness World Records title, so this time I am just as thrilled. In fact, I am thinking of getting the record for having the most Guinness World Records titles!"

In terms of grills, while the "Unconditionally" singer's jewels still hold the official record, Post Malone's 2021's set is now considered the most expensive, valued at a reported insane $1.6 million.

The "Dark Horse" music video, which also features rapper Juicy J and bookended the promotional cycle for Katy's ninth and most recent number one hit, was another record breaker as well.

© Getty Images The singer also performed the song at the 2014 Grammy Awards

Upon release, the Matthew Cullen directed video became an instant success. Just over a year later, in June 2015, the video reached one billion views on YouTube, becoming the first video by a female artist to do so. It currently has over 3.6 billion views, the 24th most watched video and the third most by a female artist, only behind Shakira's "Waka Waka" and Katy's own "Roar."

The song was a success as well. It was initially released as a promotional single due to high demand from Katy's fans, and became a top-20 hit as a result. In December of 2013, it was released as the third single from the album Prism.

© Instagram The singer is a huge fan of body transformations, also sporting several small tattoos

It quickly began rising up the charts and became a number one hit in the United States, the second from the album after "Roar," and was also a number one and top-ten hit worldwide. In the US alone, it has been certified 11x Platinum, and it has sold over 13 million copies worldwide, and is also considered one of the first times trap music went mainstream.

