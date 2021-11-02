Nail polish advent calendars we want to open every day this December

Christmas isn't just party season, it's a time to pamper yourself, and what better way than with a fresh mani? It all depends on your look, of course, but winter calls for bright reds, deep purples, festive greens and all-out glitter shades, so a nail polish advent calendar filled with a whole selection is exactly what we want to open every day this December.

Luckily, all of our favourite nail polish brands from OPI to Essie have launched advent calendars for 2021. The only problem will be choosing between them! To help you out we've rounded up the best options to buy online now. Keep checking back because we'll be adding more as they become available.

Mini mani advent, £59/$65, Ciaté London

This year's Ciaté advent calendar has been designed with a feel-good illustration of London by Ruby Taylor, which you can remove and keep come January. Inside you'll find 22 minis and one full-size nail polish, plus a deluxe Watermelon Burst Hydrating Primer. Made with sustainability in mind, everything is recyclable while all of the formulas are vegan.

Barry M advent calendar, £40/$55.20, LookFantastic

Get Christmas party ready with Barry M's selection of 12 full-sized nail polishes in the 2021 advent calendar. There's a mix of gel, hi-shine and crystal rock finishes, and it includes six exclusive shades, plus some extra surprises.

OPI Celebration advent calendar, £69.90/$69.95, John Lewis

Nail polish doesn't get much better than OPI and inside the 2021 advent calendar you'll find 22 Mini Nail Lacquers for the ultimate choice in Christmas manis. It includes the bestselling festive shades Snow Day in LA, Paint the Tinseltown Red and OPI <3 to Party.

Mylee MyGel advent calendar, £60/$82.80, LookFantastic

All about the salon-worthy gel manicures? Mylee has answered your prayers with this advent calendar filled with full-size nail polishes which are suitable to be used with LED lamps. Offering 12 festive shades of long-lasting glossy colour, this is a holiday season must-have.

Essie advent calendar 2021, £49.99, Luxplus

We love Essie nail polish and the 2021 advent calendar contains nine full-size shades, ten miniatures and five other surprises. It all comes housed in this very cute winter market, too.

