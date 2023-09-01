LookFantastic's advent calendar has just dropped and to be quite honest, it's kind of amazing

Hello dear reader. My name is Leanne and I write about advent calendars for a living. Well, I do around this time of year anyway. In fact, I'm going to be brutally honest - I am already so over them. The beauty brands all launch their advent calendars earlier and earlier every year which means I have to write about them when the sun's shining and I'm just not in the mood, y'know?

But there are some advent calendars that I think are so impressive, I feel inclined to write a whole story about it. LookFantastic's advent calendar is one of them. It's really quite impressive so I thought you deserved to know why.

LookFantastic Advent Calendar - is it worth the price tag?

I am not going to lie, £99 (or $165 if you're reading this in the states) is a lot of money to spend on a box of beauty treats you may or may not use. But if Christmas isn't complete until you've opened a drawer to a beauty treat in December, I totally understand. But you need to know you're getting decent products, and I actually think LookFantastic has some gems inside.

This year's LookFantastic advent calendar includes over £565 (or $700) worth of beauty treats to discover and holds a higher worth value than ever before.

It's packed with 27 products (12 of which are full-size) that spotlight some of the most highly acclaimed and luxurious brands, I'm talking about the likes of NARS, MAC and Elemis, as well as my personal favourites such as ICONIC London, Eve Lom, and Avant Skincare.

What’s more, if you're a LookFantastics The Box subscriber you can receive £10 off the Advent Calendar. New subscribers can also receive £10 off the Advent Calendar when buying a monthly plan.

LookFantastic Advent Calendar for 2023 - The Contents

Spoiler alert, and without sounding preachy, you really should look closely at the list and ask yourself if you'd use the product and be excited to open it in December. If you're going to spend your hard-earned money on an advent calendar, it needs to be worth it.

ICONIC London Day to Slay Eyeshadow Palette (full-size)

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence (deluxe size)

Color Wow Dream Clean Duo (deluxe size)

M·A·C Cosmetics MACStack Mascara Mega Brush (full-size)

GRANDE Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum (full-size)

NARS 'Orgasm' Blusher (deluxe size)

Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream (deluxe size)

Origins Mega Mushroom Treatment (full-size)

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge (full-size)

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream (full-size)

Avant Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Molecular Boost Eye Cream (full-size)

Ciaté Dewy Skin Vitamin C Glass Glow Primer (deluxe size)

Coco and Eve Like a Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Mask (deluxe size)

Rituals Ritual of Jing Body Scrub (deluxe size)

Eve Lom Rescue Mask (deluxe size)

Medik8 Surface Radiance Cleanse and Medik8 C-Tetra Serum (deluxe size)

NUDESTIX Gel Colour Lip + Cheek Balm in shade 'Posh' (deluxe size)

Aery Living x LOOKFANTASTIC Winter Thyme Candle (deluxe size)

LOOKFANTASTIC 4-piece Makeup Brush Set and Velvet Pouch (deluxe size)

Eyeko Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner (full-size)

ESPA Positivity Bath and Shower Gel (deluxe size)

ISOCLEAN Sponge Cleaner (deluxe size)

Dr. PAWPAW Collagen Lip Oil (deluxe size)

BEAUTYPRO Retinol Eye Mask x3 (full-size)

Disciple Shadow Work AHA Brightening Serum (deluxe size)

How about the box? Is it sustainable?

Well, you could definitely keep it and re-use as a jewellery box or you could save it for next year and pack it with treats for a friend or a family member.

Will the LookFantastic Advent Calendar sell out?

Yes, it will. LookFantastic will have notified its online database, it'll have it all over social media and on its homepage. I imagine LF will have a lot of boxes to shift, and you may even see special discounts but it's rare. If you don't want to miss out, I'd advise buying it now.