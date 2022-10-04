The GLOSSYBOX Advent Calendar is a beauty lover’s dream – and it’s worth over £440

Carla Challis
The GLOSSYBOX beauty advent calendar is always high on people's wish list and this year’s is epic! It contains 28 beauty treats that make the perfect countdown to Christmas. There are full-size products and deluxe minis, and this year’s lineup includes Glossier, 111Skin, Milk Makeup & more…
Get ready to click buy because the GLOSSYBOX beauty advent calendar 2022 is here! And you’re in for a treat this year, as the 2022 beauty advent calendar is even more jam-packed than ever.
SHOP: The best beauty advent calendars to buy this Christmas
What is the GLOSSYBOX beauty advent calendar this year?
Inside the 2022 GLOSSYBOX beauty advent calendar, you’re spoilt for choice with 28 beauty treats across skincare, make-up, haircare and bodycare. Making the perfect countdown to Christmas, it’s worth an impressive £440.
GLOSSYBOX Beauty Advent Calendar 2022, £85/£99/$110, GLOSSYBOX
2021’s beauty advent calendar sold out in record time, and this year’s is even prettier, featuring a frosted marble design that’ll look gorgeous on your dressing table or next to your Christmas tree.
MORE: Inside The White Company's 2022 beauty advent calendar
RELATED: 9 affordable candles with the most luxurious scents
What’s inside the GLOSSYBOX advent calendar for 2022?
Brimming with 14 full-size and 14 deluxe minis, behind the doors you’ll find iconic beauty brands like Glossier, Rituals, L’Occitane and Nip+Fab along with TikTok favourites Refy and Bybi plus luxury labels including 111Skin and Laneige.
Look away if you don’t want any spoilers, here’s the full line-up:
- Iconic London Contour Duo Pot - Full Size
- Spectrum Collections B13 Face Brush - Full Size
- ColorWow Pop & Lock - Deluxe Size
- Forest Essentials Illuminating Body Oil -Deluxe Size
- Nip & Fab Vitamin C Fix Tonic - Full Size
- The Beauty Crop Setting Spray - Deluxe size
- REFY Brow Pencil - Full Size
- Land of Lashes Faux Mink Lashes - Full Size
- Laneige Water Bank Cream Cream - Deluxe Size
- Bybi Eye Plump - Full Size
- We are Paradoxx Moisture Express Hair Mask - Deluxe Size
- XLash Eyelash Serum Pro - Full Size
- This Works In Transit Camera Close Up - Deluxe Size
- Korres Wild Rose Night Brightening Cream - Deluxe Size
- MILK Makeup Rise Mascara - Deluxe Size
- 111Skin Rose Gold Brightening Face Mask - Full Size
- P Louise Lip Base - Full Size
- Earth Harbour Marina Face Serum - Full Size
- Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser - Full Size
- L’Occitane Shampoo - Deluxe Size
- L’Occitane Conditioner - Deluxe Size
- Frank Body Peppermint Coffee Body Scrub - Full Size
- GOSH Copenhagen Brow Lift - Full Size
- Glossier Cloud Paint - Full Size
- Glossier Balm Dotcom - Full Size
- Rituals Ritual of Ayurveda Shower Foam - Deluxe Size
- Rituals Ritual of Jing Body Lotion - Deluxe Size
- Magnitone XOXO SoftTouch Cleansing Brush - Full Size
GLOSSYBOX Beauty Advent Calendar 2022, £85/£99/$110, GLOSSYBOX
How much is the GLOSSYBOX advent calendar?
This year’s advent calendar is worth over £440 and retails at £85 for subscribers and £99 for non-subscribers. That’s your Christmas gift for yourself, sorted!
When does the GLOSSYBOX advent calendar go on sale?
The calendar is now available to pre-order ahead of its release on October 10 2022.
MORE: This new glow serum has fans RAVING
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.