The GLOSSYBOX Advent Calendar is a beauty lover’s dream – and it’s worth over £440

Get ready to click buy because the GLOSSYBOX beauty advent calendar 2022 is here! And you’re in for a treat this year, as the 2022 beauty advent calendar is even more jam-packed than ever.

What is the GLOSSYBOX beauty advent calendar this year?

Inside the 2022 GLOSSYBOX beauty advent calendar, you’re spoilt for choice with 28 beauty treats across skincare, make-up, haircare and bodycare. Making the perfect countdown to Christmas, it’s worth an impressive £440.

GLOSSYBOX Beauty Advent Calendar 2022, £85/£99/$110, GLOSSYBOX

2021’s beauty advent calendar sold out in record time, and this year’s is even prettier, featuring a frosted marble design that’ll look gorgeous on your dressing table or next to your Christmas tree.

What’s inside the GLOSSYBOX advent calendar for 2022?

Brimming with 14 full-size and 14 deluxe minis, behind the doors you’ll find iconic beauty brands like Glossier, Rituals, L’Occitane and Nip+Fab along with TikTok favourites Refy and Bybi plus luxury labels including 111Skin and Laneige.

Look away if you don’t want any spoilers, here’s the full line-up:

Iconic London Contour Duo Pot - Full Size

Spectrum Collections B13 Face Brush - Full Size

ColorWow Pop & Lock - Deluxe Size

Forest Essentials Illuminating Body Oil -Deluxe Size

Nip & Fab Vitamin C Fix Tonic - Full Size

The Beauty Crop Setting Spray - Deluxe size

REFY Brow Pencil - Full Size

Land of Lashes Faux Mink Lashes - Full Size

Laneige Water Bank Cream Cream - Deluxe Size

Bybi Eye Plump - Full Size

We are Paradoxx Moisture Express Hair Mask - Deluxe Size

XLash Eyelash Serum Pro - Full Size

This Works In Transit Camera Close Up - Deluxe Size

Korres Wild Rose Night Brightening Cream - Deluxe Size

MILK Makeup Rise Mascara - Deluxe Size

111Skin Rose Gold Brightening Face Mask - Full Size

P Louise Lip Base - Full Size

Earth Harbour Marina Face Serum - Full Size

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser - Full Size

L’Occitane Shampoo - Deluxe Size

L’Occitane Conditioner - Deluxe Size

Frank Body Peppermint Coffee Body Scrub - Full Size

GOSH Copenhagen Brow Lift - Full Size

Glossier Cloud Paint - Full Size

Glossier Balm Dotcom - Full Size

Rituals Ritual of Ayurveda Shower Foam - Deluxe Size

Rituals Ritual of Jing Body Lotion - Deluxe Size

Magnitone XOXO SoftTouch Cleansing Brush - Full Size

How much is the GLOSSYBOX advent calendar?

This year’s advent calendar is worth over £440 and retails at £85 for subscribers and £99 for non-subscribers. That’s your Christmas gift for yourself, sorted!

When does the GLOSSYBOX advent calendar go on sale?

The calendar is now available to pre-order ahead of its release on October 10 2022.

