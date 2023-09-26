The Cult Beauty advent calendar is, dare we say it, absolutely incredible – here’s the scoop

Cult Beauty is one of my constant go-tos for beauty products, both classic and niche, so it’s no surprise that the advent calendar is up there as one of the most coveted – and for 2023, it doesn’t disappoint.
Worth over £1,000 (yes, you read that right), Cult Beauty’s 2023 advent calendar is a who’s who in the beauty world. I’m talking the likes of Augustinus Bader and Olaplex, ELEMIS and Medik8 alongside those cult brands I’ve been desperate to try including Glow Recipe, Kinship, Summer Fridays and Supergoop!
Designed in partnership with artist Gemma O’Brien and artist agency Grand Matter, who champion causes through collaborative projects with a focus on diversity, climate change and mental health, it’s a pretty box that can be reused or recycled.
Inside the drawers, there are 39 beauty treats of which 20 are full-sized. That’s a lot of bang for your buck!
My review of the Cult Beauty advent calendar 2023
All I’ll say is, it’s a beauty – and this is from someone who has been privileged to try hundreds of beauty products throughout the years!
From the packaging (it has a contemporary, celestial vibe rather than traditional festive) to the contents, it’s A-plus. I couldn’t wait to tear through the drawers and see what’s inside, and unusually, some days there’s more than one treat. Come Christmas Day, you’ll find seven products in drawer number 25. Seven!
I was particularly impressed by the amount of full size, or larger travel sized, products there are inside, including a full size Dr Levy face mask, Ren retinol product and Huda Beauty cheek tint. Sizes aside, the brands themselves showcase what Cult Beauty does best – bringing beauty lovers well-known or established brands and those under-the-radar, viral brands that you don’t always get to try or see in real life.
At £250, it is pricey, and a bit of an investment, but if you love beauty products or trying new brands, it is worth the cost. The sheer volume of products means your beauty cabinet will be overflowing with skincare, makeup and haircare for the year to come.
What’s inside the Cult Beauty advent calendar 2023?
If you want every day of December to be a surprise, look away now. Otherwise, here’s what you’ll find in those pink-paper lined drawers…
- 19/99 Beauty Precision Colour Pencil in 'Barna' - Full size
- amika deluxe Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Leave-In Conditioner - 30ml
- Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream - 15ml Travel size
- bareMinerals full size MINERALIST Gloss-Balm in a random selection of 'Heart' or 'Serenity' - Full size
- Benefit Fluff Up Brow Wax in 'Clear' - Travel size 3ml
- Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream - Full size
- BYREDO mascara in 'Astronomical' - Deluxe size 4ml
- Conserving Beauty Conserve You Face Oil - Full size
- Cult Beauty Compact Mirror
- Cult Beauty Satin Sleep Mask
- Cult Beauty Satin Pillowcase in 'Ivory'
- Dieux Skin Tattoo Forever Eye Mask - Full size
- Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum - 3ml
- Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel - 3 treatments
- Dr. LEVY Switzerland R3 Cell Matrix Mask - Full size
- ELEMIS Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream - 50ml
- Fable & Mane HoliRoots Pre-Wash Strengthening Treatment Hair Oil - Travel size 14.4ml
- Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream - Travel size 20ml
- Hair by Sam McKnight Happy Endings Nourishing Balm - 30ml
- Hair Gain Hair Gummies - Full size
- Herlum Copa Dew Oil - Full size
- Huda Beauty Cheeky Tint Blush Stick in 'Coral Cutie' - Full size
- Jo Loves A Home Candle - Roasted Chestnuts - Travel size
- Kinship Supermelt Vegan Lip Jelly Mask - Full size
- Medik8 Crystal Retinal Ceramide Eye 3 - Full size
- Natasha Denona Bronze & Glow - Travel size
- OLAPLEX No.3 Hair Perfector - 30ml
- OUAI Haircare Scalp & Body Scrub in 'St. Barts' - 30g
- Paula's Choice Clear Cleanser - 30ml
- Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Therapies Bluebell Woods - 75ml
- REN Clean Skincare Bio Retinoid Youth Serum - Full size
- RÓEN Eyes on Me Eyeshadow Palette - Full size
- Saie Glowy Super Gel in 'Starglow' - Full size
- Summer Fridays CC Me Serum - Full size
- Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment - Full size
- Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 30 - 15ml
- The Seated Queen Cold Cream - 50ml
- VERDEN Herbanum Bath Oil - 55ml
- VOTARY Super Sensitive Cleansing Cream - Full size
