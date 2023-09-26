The Cult Beauty advent calendar is, dare we say it, absolutely incredible – here’s the scoop

Shop the Cult Beauty advent calendar before it sells out (because it will!)

Cult Beauty is one of my constant go-tos for beauty products, both classic and niche, so it’s no surprise that the advent calendar is up there as one of the most coveted – and for 2023, it doesn’t disappoint.

Worth over £1,000 (yes, you read that right), Cult Beauty’s 2023 advent calendar is a who’s who in the beauty world. I’m talking the likes of Augustinus Bader and Olaplex, ELEMIS and Medik8 alongside those cult brands I’ve been desperate to try including Glow Recipe, Kinship, Summer Fridays and Supergoop!

Designed in partnership with artist Gemma O’Brien and artist agency Grand Matter, who champion causes through collaborative projects with a focus on diversity, climate change and mental health, it’s a pretty box that can be reused or recycled.

Inside the drawers, there are 39 beauty treats of which 20 are full-sized. That’s a lot of bang for your buck!

My review of the Cult Beauty advent calendar 2023

All I’ll say is, it’s a beauty – and this is from someone who has been privileged to try hundreds of beauty products throughout the years!

From the packaging (it has a contemporary, celestial vibe rather than traditional festive) to the contents, it’s A-plus. I couldn’t wait to tear through the drawers and see what’s inside, and unusually, some days there’s more than one treat. Come Christmas Day, you’ll find seven products in drawer number 25. Seven!

I was particularly impressed by the amount of full size, or larger travel sized, products there are inside, including a full size Dr Levy face mask, Ren retinol product and Huda Beauty cheek tint. Sizes aside, the brands themselves showcase what Cult Beauty does best – bringing beauty lovers well-known or established brands and those under-the-radar, viral brands that you don’t always get to try or see in real life.

At £250, it is pricey, and a bit of an investment, but if you love beauty products or trying new brands, it is worth the cost. The sheer volume of products means your beauty cabinet will be overflowing with skincare, makeup and haircare for the year to come.

Inside the Cult Beauty advent calendar 2023

What’s inside the Cult Beauty advent calendar 2023?

If you want every day of December to be a surprise, look away now. Otherwise, here’s what you’ll find in those pink-paper lined drawers…

19/99 Beauty Precision Colour Pencil in 'Barna' - Full size

amika deluxe Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Leave-In Conditioner - 30ml

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream - 15ml Travel size

bareMinerals full size MINERALIST Gloss-Balm in a random selection of 'Heart' or 'Serenity' - Full size

Benefit Fluff Up Brow Wax in 'Clear' - Travel size 3ml

Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream - Full size

BYREDO mascara in 'Astronomical' - Deluxe size 4ml

Conserving Beauty Conserve You Face Oil - Full size

Cult Beauty Compact Mirror

Cult Beauty Satin Sleep Mask

Cult Beauty Satin Pillowcase in 'Ivory'

Dieux Skin Tattoo Forever Eye Mask - Full size

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum - 3ml

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel - 3 treatments

Dr. LEVY Switzerland R3 Cell Matrix Mask - Full size

ELEMIS Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream - 50ml

Fable & Mane HoliRoots Pre-Wash Strengthening Treatment Hair Oil - Travel size 14.4ml

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream - Travel size 20ml

Hair by Sam McKnight Happy Endings Nourishing Balm - 30ml

Hair Gain Hair Gummies - Full size

Herlum Copa Dew Oil - Full size

Huda Beauty Cheeky Tint Blush Stick in 'Coral Cutie' - Full size

Jo Loves A Home Candle - Roasted Chestnuts - Travel size

Kinship Supermelt Vegan Lip Jelly Mask - Full size

Medik8 Crystal Retinal Ceramide Eye 3 - Full size

Natasha Denona Bronze & Glow - Travel size

OLAPLEX No.3 Hair Perfector - 30ml

OUAI Haircare Scalp & Body Scrub in 'St. Barts' - 30g

Paula's Choice Clear Cleanser - 30ml

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Therapies Bluebell Woods - 75ml

REN Clean Skincare Bio Retinoid Youth Serum - Full size

RÓEN Eyes on Me Eyeshadow Palette - Full size

Saie Glowy Super Gel in 'Starglow' - Full size

Summer Fridays CC Me Serum - Full size

Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment - Full size

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 30 - 15ml

The Seated Queen Cold Cream - 50ml

VERDEN Herbanum Bath Oil - 55ml

VOTARY Super Sensitive Cleansing Cream - Full size

