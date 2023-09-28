The Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar is here, darlings! This is the one you’ve been waiting for…

Charlotte Tilbury is one of the most glam beauty brands there is and it’s no surprise that the 2023 Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar is just as glitzy and gorgeous as we’d hoped for – and it’s finally available to buy.

This year’s offering is stunning at first look; called the Charlotte’s Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets, it’s a 12-drawer beauty advent calendar featuring some of Charlotte Tilbury’s award-winning makeup and skincare icons in full-size and travel-sizes.

Will it sell out? We’re no psychics but every year it’s a bestseller, and if the celeb-loved brand is one of your faves, it’s worth shopping early and snapping one up - both Princess Kate and Meghan Markle are known to have the brand in their beauty arsenal.

Our review of the Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar

Ask any beauty fan to reel off a list of top beauty brands and Charlotte Tilbury is nearly always on there. The brand delivers a stellar advent calendar every single year, and for 2023, the products are a healthy size – something I always applaud in a beauty advent calendar. Although only two full-size products, the travel-sizes are a decent volume and always handy, I find, for packing for weekends away.

Contents aside, this is one of the prettiest with its jewel-handled drawers and metallic accents. I’d reuse it post-Christmas as a beauty cabinet or accessories holder.

It is smaller than some of the beauty advent calendars on offer, with just 12 products, but if you’re a Charlotte Tilbury fan or have been wanting to try the products for a while, it’s a great entry point to the brand.

What’s inside the Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar