The Benefit beauty advent calendar for 2023 has dropped and it's better than ever - how to shop it

The brand behind some of the biggest cult favourite beauty buys, Benefit has just released its beauty advent calendar – and it's had a major upgrade for 2023.

New for this year, the Benefit All I Want advent calendar comes with 24 beauty products, and shoppers will receive some full-sized beauty goodies for the first time.

Behind the 24 doors, you'll find four full-sized items, six mini goodies and 4 fun-sized products – including some of the brand's bestsellers.

Last year, the calendar was packed with 12 mini products, so we're excited to see some of the most popular Benefit goodies in their full form, including the Roller Lash Mascara and the Porefessional Face Primer.

Also tucked away behind the doors you'll find a full-size Fluff Up Brow Wax and a Multitasking Cheek Brush, along with mini versions of the cult favourite Hoola Matte Bronzer and four of the Benefit blushes.

The Benefit advent calendar comes with 24 beauty products

Fun-size versions in the advent calendar include a fun-size Benetint, a They're Real! Mascara a Porefessional Super Setter and more.

When added together the 24 products are worth more than £281, so you'll save 49% on the beauty treats compared to if you were to buy them separately.

It's not just the products that have levelled up for 2023, the new design of the advent calendar is our favourite so far – and the colourful boxed packaging is complete with a cute Christmas cracker design.

If Benefit is your go-to makeup brand or you want to test out some of the popular products before purchasing them yourself, the advent calendar is a great option for trialling or for stocking up on travel-sized versions of your favourite beauty buys.