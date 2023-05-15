Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, 48, swears by this £11 moisturiser for glowy skin

Ted Lasso's Queen bee (and Eurovision superstar) has the most gorgeous glowy skin. If you watch Hannah Waddingham on the hit Apple TV show or if you gasped over her many costume changes during Eurovision, you will have noticed her incredible skin. And it's not down to invasive skin treatments either as the 48-year-old actress is afraid of needles.
But she's not afraid of finding an impressive regimen, and the mum-of-one recently showed off her favourite skincare products in a video for Harper's Bazaar magazine where she talked about the lavish skincare she loves, but showed off the budget skincare she swears by too!
In fact, we were in awe as she raved about Weleda Skin Food Light - a moisturiser that's just £11 - such a bargain.
Describing the daily moisturiser as "a really good basic thing that I absolutely love," she said: "Absolutely brilliant on flights and just a real all-purpose. It's like my version of Elizabeth Arden 8 Hour. You can put it on your elbows, put it on your lips, really gorgeous and smells fabulous. You can use on your legs, but it's something that always keeps my face calm and moisturised."
The broadway star also revealed that she is a real skincare fan. "I've kind of fallen in love with skincare, being in my mid-forties I try and mix and match things that are more expensive and less expensive. I'm absolutely obsessed with very very good products - no rubbish in them. And there are some things in my regime that are more low key and then other things I spend the pennies on because I don't want to ever have any intrusive things done to my face because I'm scared of needles."
Scroll down for more of Hannah Waddingham's skincare must-haves
"I've always used a cleansing balm. One, because I like it being a one-purpose thing. I don't really like a separate eye makeup remover , and I just really think it gets into the grub and the makeup."
"I always use Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm. All about trying to plump up your skin as much as possible. If you put too much stuff on your skin it kind of gets used to too many products."
"And then I get the Elemis Superfood Facial Wash. I always think it's really good to double cleanse. A facialist told me this years ago, it's really good to double cleanse because you're not just getting the makeup off and the grime of the day, you're getting the dead skin cells off. It smells so good, it really makes your skin super polished."
"And then, every single night and every single morning I use this… Hayo'u Beauty Face Oil. It's part of the gua sha system of lymphatic drainage. So I just press that on. It's something that's really nice to do - like a one minute ritual for yourself every day."
Showing off her jade Gua Sha, she said she uses them especially in the morning. "If I'm getting up at like twenty past four in the morning and going to shoot, just hold them under there like that." She then went on to show how she applies pressure to her jawline and her brow bone using the Gua Sha tool and declared them as "a brilliant investment."
"And then we come to the fabulous Sturm… brilliant molecular serum. This is probably my most expensive thing, but it's absolutely packed with hyaluronic acid.
"And like I said, when you're getting older I'd rather spend money on the good bits that I know really work. As I said before, no pulling down whatsoever. Always just up up up up up up and out."
"Sometimes I'll swap it out with a really good basic thing that I absolutely love, and that's what I'm talking about, about the cheaper things, but not necessarily the most expensive things are the best - Weleda Skin Food Light.
Running out of time in the interview, she wanted to share a couple of products she also loves, first one being the Oxygenation Mask by Shane Cooper. "I use it before I get on a flight, I use it when I get off a flight, and this morning I used it before doing the photo shoot. Absolutely brilliant, totally worth the money.