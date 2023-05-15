Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, 48, swears by this £11 moisturiser for glowy skin

Ted Lasso's Queen bee (and Eurovision superstar) has the most gorgeous glowy skin. If you watch Hannah Waddingham on the hit Apple TV show or if you gasped over her many costume changes during Eurovision, you will have noticed her incredible skin. And it's not down to invasive skin treatments either as the 48-year-old actress is afraid of needles.

But she's not afraid of finding an impressive regimen, and the mum-of-one recently showed off her favourite skincare products in a video for Harper's Bazaar magazine where she talked about the lavish skincare she loves, but showed off the budget skincare she swears by too!

In fact, we were in awe as she raved about Weleda Skin Food Light - a moisturiser that's just £11 - such a bargain.

Describing the daily moisturiser as "a really good basic thing that I absolutely love," she said: "Absolutely brilliant on flights and just a real all-purpose. It's like my version of Elizabeth Arden 8 Hour. You can put it on your elbows, put it on your lips, really gorgeous and smells fabulous. You can use on your legs, but it's something that always keeps my face calm and moisturised."

The broadway star also revealed that she is a real skincare fan. "I've kind of fallen in love with skincare, being in my mid-forties I try and mix and match things that are more expensive and less expensive. I'm absolutely obsessed with very very good products - no rubbish in them. And there are some things in my regime that are more low key and then other things I spend the pennies on because I don't want to ever have any intrusive things done to my face because I'm scared of needles."

Weleda Skin Food Light also counts Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham as fans, as well as Michelle Keegan. With one Skin Food product currently selling every 4 seconds globally, it's no surprise the celebs love it. It's a classic for a reason, but we're sure Hannah and the other celebs will be thrilled to discover that the brand has launched a whole new skincare line - including a summer-essential Ultra-Light Dry Oil for face and body, £15.95

Scroll down for more of Hannah Waddingham's skincare must-haves