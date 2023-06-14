Beauty Receipts: What makeup artist Dafinë Neziri’s monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they save and splurge on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for celebrity makeup artist, business owner and TikTok star, Dafinë Neziri.

Dafinë Neziri is a German makeup artist who has made a name for herself online through her jaw-dropping makeup tutorials. Her two million followers on TikTok look to her for trusted recommendations and useful tips on how to master the perfect look, from dewy skin to contoured cheeks.

And now, she’s shared her favourite products with us so you can replenish your makeup bag like a pro…

Dafinë’s skincare routine

“I follow a very traditional skincare routine with all the steps such as cleanse, tone, serum, hydrating cream and the all-important SPF. I love Shiseido, and my favourite product is their Radiance Renewed Serum, £111.

“I’ve used Augustinus Bader for years, and I love their Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum, £115, and Retinol Serum, £270.”

“In my opinion, the key to having healthy skin is to always take care of it and stick to your routine every single day, even when you’re tired. “

Total: £496

Dafinë Neziri shares her top beauty products with HELLO!

Dafinë’s hair care routine

“I wash my hair around three times a week and some of my favourite products that I use are from Redken. I switch between their All Soft, £17.77 and Strength Repair, £17.77 ranges depending on the season.”

“For styling I use Sam McKnight Modern Hairspray, £24. I've recently used the GHD Duet Style, £379, and it dries and styles my hair at the same time, making styling so much easier.

Total: £438.54

Dafinë's makeup routine

“I go for very light makeup. I love a lot of brands that I use but I can say my favourites are from Patrick Ta. I love the Major Brow Lamination Gel, £24 for setting my brows and Major Brow Defining Pencil, £23.

“I’m also loving Huda Beauty’s Glowish Bronzing Powder, £28, and Natasha Denona does great palettes - I use the Nude Mini Eye Palette, £24.”

“I can’t miss Fenty Beauty, day-to-day I use their Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, £18 and the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, £27 for fresh skin. Also, their Longwear Lip Paint, £22 is non-budge, so you can literally wear it all night!”

Total: £166

Dafinë’s body care routine

“I prefer to shower and my favourite product in this routine is from Nècessaire - it’s their Body Wash, £25 because it leaves my skin very hydrated.

“I like body butters mostly because they give full moisture to the skin. If I’m going all out, I’ll opt for Laura Mercier Body Soufflé, £56, or if I’m going for a simple everyday cream, I love Palmers Cocoa Butter, £4.29.”

“When my skin needs a reset I use a body scrub, particularly when moving between seasons or post-holiday. My favourite body scrub is the Brown Sugar Body Scrub from Fresh, £35 – it’s a staple in my bathroom.”

Total: £120.29

Dafinë Neziri’s total monthly beauty spend: £1,220.83