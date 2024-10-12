This Aussie-approved fake tan is my go-to for a golden glow in Autumn

With a naturally porcelain complexion, I am continually on the hunt for fake tan products I can swear by.

I first encountered fake tan at the mere age of 14 when we were forced to don sports shorts in PE during the gruelling winter months. Whilst Garnier's iconic Summer Body gradual tan (along with the sweet waft of Hollister's Laguna Beach body spray) was the scent of my early teenage years, it's safe to say I have broadened my horizons when it comes to tanning products.

Loving tan is my new go to!

My life-long quest for the perfect, flawless fake tan led me to even train as a spray tanner during my university years, and whilst I put away my spray gun for the last time years ago I do feel it gave me a good insight into what makes a great tan.

My latest obsession is a brand I hadn't heard of before. As a chronic Bondi Sands babe, I was reluctant to deviate from my perfected tanning routine, but in came Australian brand Loving Tan, and I am so obsessed.

Loving Tan gave me a flawless holiday glow

The marker of a good tan, in my opinion, is in the application. We have all had to pop down to Savers for an emergency bottle of St Mortiz, and, whilst it does the job, I sometimes find if I haven't prepared my skin it goes on patchy almost immediately.

What I noticed with Loving Tan's Purest Tan range, was just how smoothly and velvety the application process was. Don't get me wrong, their luxurious velour tanning mitt certainly helped that but the product itself was incredibly smooth.

One thing in particular I loved about the tan was there was no green in sight. Often tanning products that promise a more olive-hued glow will have a green tinge but Loving Tan has a more peach-hued glow, and therefore not a whiff of green.

Is it ok for sensitive skin?

I have very dry, quite sensitive skin, and on the whole, I would say it is suitable for those on the sensitive side of life. The ingredients in the tan are 97% certified organic and naturally derived ingredients and include aloe vera and cocoa extract as well as paw paw extract, which helps to firm, protect, and enhance your skin, as well as pomegranate, which is rich in vitamin C. No matter how natural the ingredients you must always remember to patch test.

Should I use it on my face?

Whilst you can use the tanning mouse and instant tan on your face, Loving Tan has a separate face tanning serum which contains chamomile and elderflower extract, and feels completely different from the tanning solution. I didn't get the same post-tan breakouts using the serum as I would do if I just put tan on my face.

Products range from £13.95-£36.95.