Beauty Receipts: What skincare founder Sabine Roemer’s monthly beauty routine looks like

Sabine’s skincare routine

“I just use water and a toner in the morning, switching between the Purifying Toner, £60 and the Soothing Toner, £55 by Susanne Kaufmann. Then I go in with a serum, my favourite is the Renewing Complexion Serum, £205 by Susanne Kaufmann to add hydration and boost glow."

When it’s very cold outside, I love the Crème De La Mer ultra-rich Moisturising Cream, £75."

"In the evening I always double cleanse, so I use a Cleansing Gel, £65 by Susanne Kaufmann. If I had a heavy make up day, I love the Eve Lom Balm Cleanser, £48."

Total: £508

Sabine’s hair care routine

“I try not to wash my hair every day as it dries it out too much, so roughly two to three times a week depending on my exercise and event schedule. I use an Olaplex Mask, £28 once a week to strengthen my hair and I’m obsessed with the Sam McKnight products like Cool Girl Volume Blow Dry Foam, £32 and Modern Hairspray Multi-Tasking Styling Mist, £22 for styling."

"I have very thin and delicate wavy hair, so I try to brush my hair in the shower with the Tangle Teezer, £13 and a good conditioner and then I just leave it to dry so the curls don’t get too frizzy."

"I have been going to Lockonego for years, Jonny Long is the best in town for a cut and Lisa is the absolute best for colour.”

Total: £95

Sabine’s makeup routine

“I like to keep it simple and I prefer the "no-make up" make up look. I mix Erborian CC Cream, £20.50 and add a little of Kevin Aucoin's Glass Glow Face, £28 for the glow. I add a bit of Kevin Aucoin's Neo-Bronzer, £28 on the cheeks, sometimes highlighting it with a pink or champagne Highlighting Stick by Hourglass, £38.25 and then mascara for the finishing touch."

"For brows I use the Clear Brow Gloss by BBB London, £18.40 and brush them upwards, as well as the Baton De Colour Sticks by Byredo, £32 for the cheeks. For the lips I like to keep it simple with the UV Ultra Violette Hydration Lip Balm, £16."

"I finish with Gypsy Water by Byredo, £52. Then I add my jewellery of course and my latest and special necklace collaboration with Elle Macpherson and get dressed.”

Total: £233.15

Sabine’s body care routine

"I love the AESOP Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser, £15 - it smells like you are being transported to a spa. For days when I have more time I try to relax with the Deep Relax Bath by Aromatherapy Associates, £55. I love Skin Food by Weleda, £7.70 for body cream. It moisturises my dry skin like no other. My choice of body scrub would be either a homemade salt & honey scrub or the MALIN+GOETZ Exfoliating Peppermint Body Scrub, £29."

"Quality supplements like WelleCo and Indi Body changed the condition of my skin enormously, as well as exercise and diet of course. If your system is working well, your skin will glow and your hair will shine."

"As I have quite sensitive skin it took me a long time to find my favourite brand. Two years ago my husband bought me the Susanne Kaufmann Advent Calendar at Christmas, and after having 24 little products to try I’m now obsessed."

Total: £106.70

Sabine Roemer’s total monthly beauty spend: £942.85