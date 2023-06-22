Madonna’s youthful new photos have fans doing a double take

Looking positively radiant and defying her years, the ageless Queen of Pop, Madonna, has offered fans a captivating sneak peek into her preparations for her upcoming "Madonna: The Celebration Tour".

The 64-year-old music icon took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an array of fascinating youthful snaps from her rehearsal sessions.

With her post, she captioned: 'The Calm Before The Storm……….' The opening image presents a close-up of the Material Girl, her face impeccably captured, and her ruby-red lips an enchanting focal point. The singer's platinum blonde locks cascaded down her chest.

Another monochrome capture revealed Madonna's playful side, with her tongue sticking out and her adorned in a stylish black designer jacket and an oversized pair of sunglasses.

Her hair is arranged in clipped French braids, adding an extra dash of flair. The subsequent image showcased the multi-talented star engrossed in a conversation with a photographer, presumably amidst photoshoot takes.

The singer, adorned in a black long-sleeved jumpsuit, sported striking orange straightened hair, subtly revealing brunette roots at the centre.

Another frame unveiled Madonna elegantly poised on a piano stool, her black Balenciaga tee perfectly complemented by short cargo shorts, black tights, and a pair of glasses. This frame too showed off the star's vibrant orange hair.

Among the snapshots was a detailed shot of a black t-shirt embellished with white sequins outlining the phrase 'Italians Do It Better,' a t-shirt she wore in her Papa Don't Preach video. In a vibrant selfie from her June 20 post, Madonna, with hair returning to blonde, presented an unmissable shade of red lipstick and a black laced, strapless bra.

One standout photo displayed the mother-of-six in a hushing gesture, dressed head-to-toe in black. This ensemble included an oversized Versace jacket, a body suit, fishnet stockings, and a sizeable baker boy hat.

The photo compilation also included intriguing shots of the pop diva in the same black jumpsuit as seen earlier. A unique upside-down shot portrayed Madonna lying on the floor with eyes closed, and another featured her posing on the floor, perhaps capturing a photo or perfecting choreography.

The "Madonna: The Celebration Tour" marks the 12th concert tour for the legendary superstar set to commence on July 15, 2023, and conclude on January 30, 2024. Fans across North America and Europe can anticipate an exciting lineup of 84 shows, offering ample opportunities to witness the queen in all her glory.

