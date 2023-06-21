Heidi Klum's daughter Leni’s makeup free selfie has fans doing a double take

In a moment of raw beauty, Heidi Klum's 19-year-old daughter, Leni Klum, took to Instagram to share a rare, makeup-free selfie on Tuesday morning.

The up-and-coming model looked radiant in the picture, her damp hair neatly pulled back with a multi-coloured headband, showcasing her natural beauty.

Leni, the daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, was adopted by singer Seal during his marriage to her mother.

© Instagram Leni's makeup free selfie

Heidi is now happily married to the 33-year-old Tokio Hotel musician, Tom Kaulitz. Despite her young age, Leni's modelling career is already proving to be impressive.

Her venture into modelling debuted with her appearance on the cover of Vogue Germany two years ago, a moment that filled Heidi with immense pride.

RELATED: Heidi Klum dazzles in retro leather jumpsuit and mega heels

Taking to social media, Heidi praised her daughter, stating” "You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You are not a mini-me. And I'm happy for you that you can now show who YOU are."

Leni has since worked with leading fashion houses, including Versace and Dior, marking a flourishing career trajectory. However, her journey has not been devoid of challenges.

Heidi recently faced criticism after sharing a post of herself and Leni modelling lingerie for their latest Intimissimi campaign.

The mother-daughter duo flaunted their figures in lace lingerie, causing a stir among some of Heidi's followers, leading her to disable comments on her post.

© Instagram The Klum women look so alike

Despite the controversy, Heidi continued to celebrate the campaign on Instagram, encouraging people to share photos if they spotted their billboards. She captioned the post, "Yiiiipppppiiiiiiii our new @intimissimiofficial campaign is here. You can discover #theartofitalianlingerie online and in all Intimissimi stores."

In the photographs, Heidi showcases her incredible physique in a blue lingerie set, while Leni compliments her mother in a white underwear set and satin shirt. However, while comments on Heidi's post were disabled, Leni's remained open, and received mixed reactions from followers.

Leni Klum is the spitting image of her mom Heidi

Earlier this month, Heidi, Leni and Heidi's mother, Erna, graced Instagram with a captivating family portrait. Heidi looked radiant in a pale pink top and frosty pink makeup, while Leni flaunted her natural beauty with nude makeup and a white-lined shirt.

Erna looked elegant in a pink floral blouse and a graduated pearl necklace.

The trio, last photographed together in 2020, was positioned in front of a black and white image of a woman's bare legs in strappy heels, likely representing Heidi's 35-year modelling career.

© Instagram Erna, Heidi, and Leni were last seen together on Instagram in 2020

The picture was captioned by Leni in German, wishing her grandmother a happy birthday, while Heidi also paid tribute to her mother, sharing a series of nostalgic throwback photos.

Besides Leni, Heidi is also a proud mother to 17-year-old Henry, 16-year-old Johan, and 13-year-old Lou, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Seal.

Heidi Klum's three children join her at Coachella

The famous couple was married from 2005 until 2014, with Seal adopting Leni as his own daughter during their marriage. Heidi is currently married to Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz.

Read more HELLO! US stories here