Charlize Theron reveals her one big regret about her appearance: 'I'm still recovering'

Charlize Theron has been in the public eye since the early 1990s, when she first debuted as a dancer and made her movie debut in 1995's Children of the Corn III.

In that time, however, fashion trends have changed and evolved greatly, and the actress, 48, got to relive a style decision she made in the moment that didn't age as well.

In a new interview with InStyle, when asked if there was a beauty trend she looked back on with regret, she responded: "Hands down, the thin eyebrows in the '90s. I'm still recovering from that."

VIDEO: Charlize Theron dances with her two rarely-seen daughters at a Taylor Swift concert for her birthday

The brow style, all the rage on the red carpet in that decade, emphasized minimalism and barely-there shapes at the cost of over plucking and damaging brow hairs.

According to beauty experts, however, the trend is making a comeback thanks to celebs like Bella Hadid, although as more of a natural progression from the bushy brow Cara Delevingne–esque style.

In a previous conversation with Allure while promoting her new Dior fragrance campaign, the Oscar winning actress shut down any rumors of plastic surgery's contribution to her striking looks.

© Getty Images Charlize admitted to regretting partaking in the thin brows trend of the '90s

"My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging," she said. "People think I had a facelift. They're like, 'What did she do to her face?' I'm like, 'Bitch, I'm just aging! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"

MORE: Charlize Theron dances with her daughters in new video leaving fans saying the same thing

She continued: "I've always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers. I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them.

© Getty Images In a recent interview, she admitted that she preferred aging naturally

"I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now."

SEE: Charlize Theron and her two daughters' personal life in rare photos as she turns 48

However, Charlize also got real about gaining and losing weight for her roles, notably for her acclaimed turn in 2003's Monster.

© Instagram She also proclaimed that she would never gain weight again for a role

"I will never, ever do a movie again and say, 'Yeah, I'll gain 40 pounds.' I will never do it again because you can't take it off," she admitted.

MORE: Charlize Theron's appearance confuses fans in throwback photo and wait 'til you see who she's with

"When I was 27, I did Monster. I lost 30 pounds, like, overnight. I missed three meals and I was back to my normal weight. Then I did it at 43 for Tully, and I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, 'I think I'm dying because I cannot lose this weight.' And he was like, 'You're over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.' Nobody wants to hear that."

© Alamy "I will never, ever do a movie again and say, 'Yeah, I'll gain 40 pounds.' I will never do it again because you can't take it off."

Charlize then joked: "I've always found it so funny when I've gained weight for movies and then had to go onto a red carpet."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.