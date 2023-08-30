Gwen Stefani’s jaw-dropping new video has fans saying the same thing

The No Doubt frontwoman is the wife of Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani, an icon in the realms of both music and style, has once again captivated fans and followers, leaving them in awe as she shared a series of TikTok videos showcasing her age-defying beauty.

The 53-year-old, who recently unveiled her cosmetic line, GXVE Beauty, has managed to turn heads and spark a frenzy of praise through her dazzling on-screen presence.

In her most recent TikTok clip, Gwen exuded an air of timeless glamour as she showcased her flawless visage, a testament to her very own makeup brand.

The music legend confidently demonstrated the art of contouring her nose with a palette from GXVE Beauty, effortlessly highlighting her sculpted features.

© TikTok Gwen Stefani's TikTok has fans talking

With her makeup meticulously applied and her hair styled to perfection, Gwen's radiance was undeniable, and her skin appeared to be an exquisite canvas free from any telltale signs of age.

The Voice coach playfully tilted her head, offering different angles to her audience, dispelling any notions that her youthful appearance could be attributed solely to a flattering camera position.

The TikTok comments section was flooded with admiration, with one fan echoing the sentiments of many: "@Gwen Stefani is looking stunning as always."

© TikTok Gwen has her own makeup line

MORE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'thrilled' as they deliver news close to their hearts

MORE: Gwen Stefani's son Kingston sends fans into a tailspin with relationship update

Another comment affectionately remarked, "You haven't changed in 25 years," a testament to Gwen's seemingly timeless allure that has persisted throughout her illustrious career.

A fan's astonished query: "How is this woman 53?" aptly summarized the collective sentiment, as Gwen Stefani continues to defy the conventional expectations of aging, exuding an ageless charm that has become her trademark.

Earlier in August, Gwen treated her audience to another captivating TikTok video, accompanied by a sped-up rendition of her own year TK song, True Babe.

© TikTok Fans noticed how ageless Gwen looks at 53

The clip showcased Gwen's vivacity as she danced gracefully in a figure-hugging black dress adorned with bold white polka dots.

The outfit accentuated her svelte figure, cinching at her waist before cascading into a graceful mermaid-style skirt. To complement her ensemble, the pop sensation accessorized with elbow-length black gloves, a sparkling necklace, bracelets, and elegant earrings.

Gwen's iconic style was further enhanced by her choice of a 50s-inspired curl that framed her face, while her eyes sported dramatic black makeup paired with a vibrant red lip.

© TikTok Gwen is married to Blake Shelton

Throughout the video, she delighted in showcasing her smooth and blemish-free complexion, demonstrating a remarkable ability to maintain a youthful appearance over the years.

The comments section once again overflowed with adoration, highlighting Gwen's enduring impact on her fan base.

"The prettiest," gushed one admirer, while another declared her "a lady of great class!" Messages of praise continued to pour in, with fans using phrases like "SO BEAUTIFUL" and "Absolutely stunning" to express their appreciation for her timeless allure.

Gwen Stefani's journey through the realms of fame has been marked by authenticity and candidness. In 2004, she shared her thoughts on aging with People magazine, expressing the hope that her children would keep her grounded. She humorously added: "If it doesn't, plastic surgery is an option… It sucks to have to grow older. We all have to accept it."