Charlize Theron's appearance confuses fans in throwback photo and wait 'til you see who she's with

Charlize Theron celebrated someone very special to her on Tuesday when she paid tribute to her former co-star, Nicole Kidman, on her 56th birthday.

The Oscar-winner posted a throwback snapshot with Nicole on Instagram along with a sweet message, but the photo left some fans confused.

The image was taken at the 2002 MTV Movie Awards and Charlize and Nicole twinned in black outfits with matching blonde tresses.

"Happy birthday Nic! Been obsessed with you since 2002," the Fast X star wrote, before her social media followers began commenting.

"She looks exactly like the actress Charlize Theron," one wrote, as another added: "I thought so too."

The confusion made other fans laugh as they clarified: "This is from 2002.. it is Charlize lol," and, "it is Charlize Theron".

© Getty Images Nicole turned 56

What movie did Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron star in together?

Some asked if they were planning on making another movie together. Nicole and Charlize famously starred in the 2019 movie, Bombshell, with Margot Robbie too and they became close.

© Getty Images Nicole, Charlize, and Margot starred in Bombshell together

Charlize was quizzed about her "girl crushes" at the Elle Women In Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills and she said she'd have to go with her co-stars.

She jokingly added that they were "a thruple," - a three-person couple. And Nicole played along, adding: "Oh yeah, I knew," when asked about the relationship.

© Getty Images Nicole and Charlize have come a long way since their meeting in 2002

"It's been going on for so long. We're the best secret keepers in the world. Threesome, yeah!"

Charlize wasn't the only one to wish Nicole well on her birthday. Several celebrities chimed in to send her love, including her best friend, Naomi Watts.

The newly-wed actress was one of the first to take to social media to say happy birthday. "Happy birthday my darling friend. Here's to more years of deep friendship and fun adventures," she wrote alongside a photo of them together. "Love you to the moon. So grateful for your love and support."

© Instagram/Naomi Watts Naomi Watts wished Nicole a happy birthday

Nicole and Naomi have a friendship spanning more than three decades. They bonded while working together on the 1991 film Flirting, which was one of Naomi's first film roles.

Keith Urban's message to Nicole on her birthday

Nicole's husband, Keith Urban, also made a public declaration of love for his wife on her birthday when he posted a photo of her and penned a note which read: "To my gorgeous, sexy, adventurous, curious, nature loving, owl spotting, artist, wife: happy birthday baby."

© Getty Keith wished his wife a happy birthday too

Keith is currently performing in Las Vegas with his ongoing residency followed by tour dates across the US. But he pressed pause on his Sin City shows on June 20 for Nicole's birthday.

It was a fleeting break as he is back on stage at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood tonight. It won't be long until they are back in one another's arms though as Keith also has June 25 marked off on the calendar - their 17th wedding anniversary.

