Angelina Jolie unveils dramatic new makeover as she steps out for a sushi date with kids
Angelina Jolie unveils dramatic new makeover as she steps out for a sushi date with kids

The Maleficent star looked incredible

Close up of Angelina Jolie smiling.
Faye James
Angelina Jolie, revered for her timeless elegance and effortlessly chic fashion, is stepping into the summer with an exciting twist to her look. 

The actress, 48, made a radiant appearance in New York City on Tuesday, unveiling her spectacular transformation from brunette to caramel blonde.

Accompanied by three of her children, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, and Shiloh, 17, Angelina turned heads with her dazzling blonde hair. 

Angelina Jolie is seen in SoHo with her new look© Gotham
The change marks a significant departure from her signature brunette style, a look she's maintained consistently over the years, making it a rare occasion for fans to witness Angelina experiment with her hair color and length.

Complementing her new hairdo, the Oscar winner sported a perfectly tailored trench coat, teamed with classy black sunglasses and matching heels.

 A chic white crossbody bag completed her ensemble and her effortless shift into glamour has added an aura of confidence, heralding what could be a new era for the actress.

Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt © MEGA
Angelina, who has been embroiled in several legal battles following her split with ex Brad Pitt over the past seven years, has carried herself with poise. 

Despite the ongoing child custody disputes and disagreements over their shared winery, Château Miraval, Angelina has remained focused and strong.

Her dynamic shift in hairstyle has left many wondering about the motivation behind the change. Is it an expression of her unyielding spirit amid personal challenges, or perhaps related to her upcoming professional engagements?  

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara© Gotham
While her third stint as Maleficent likely didn't trigger this chic makeover, her role in the forthcoming film Every Note Played could be the inspiration. 

In this highly anticipated movie, the mother-of-six portrays a woman who steps into the role of a caretaker for her ex-husband, a piano virtuoso battling ALS.

Angelina Jolie gets out her car© Gotham
Beyond her public persona, Angelina remains a dedicated mother to her children, often praising their diverse interests, including language learning.

During a previous interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she shared: "All the kids are learning different languages. I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language.

