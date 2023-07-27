Fern Britton supported by fans as she shows off incredible weight transformation

Fern Britton has recently completed the Couch to 5K Challenge, and the presenter has been quick to show off the incredible results that the challenge has had on her figure.

On Thursday, the former This Morning star took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself posing in her living room just days after completing the fitness challenge. Fern looked so trim in the selfie as she posed in a denim jacket and a pair of figure-hugging trousers that really showed off the results of her fitness drive.

"Stripey linen trews and soft scarf," she captioned the image which showed off her pristine living room. The space featured a cream carpet and matching armchair, alongside a cedar set of drawers that carried a stack of books, although some followers not how "precariously" her tomes were all balanced.

Many of Fern's fans were quick to compliment her for all the hard work she put in, as one penned: "Gosh you look amazing! On Week 5 of Couch to 5k Fern, just jogged for 20mins..this is the 3rd time Ive done the ct5k..its hard to keep the running up..but I now have a treadmill so no excuses when it rains! Have a lovely day and weekend."

A second commented: "You look fabulous Fern, super trim, but above all your beauty from within shines through," while a third commented: "You're so much fun @fernbritton. All that running and all that sweat and 'you' did it all by yourself, on your own and - whilst we delude ourselves that 'others' or 'gurus' can save us, when it was always within us. You look fabulous!"

Fern completed the health challenge earlier in the month and ahead of her final run, she explained: "Here we go. The final run of couch to 5k, here I go, I am a bit nervous I've got to get over the mental bridge, whoop whoop for me."

However, the 66-year-old also opened up about negative comments she had received from trolls that had left her feeling disheartened. "Comments saying 'you look awful' stayed in my head for three days, but today I took about an hour to prepare my head, cup of tea, glass of water and had some protein," she shared. "I just wanted to say to you all, thank you for being with me on my journey, well done to everyone who's ever done this, because it's a fantastic thing to do."

She also revealed how her body struggled with the challenge, explaining: "My knees are clunky, my shoulder is clunky. But don’t be scared, you can do this, I put away all the negative stuff, if you want to so it you can do it."

Reassuring her fanbase that anyone can complete the challenge Fern continued: "My running is not fast but I'm not gasping for breath, I'm not feeling sick. Good luck, give it a go, it's a fantastic thing to do."

