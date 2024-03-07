Millie Bobby Brown unveils her real skin in makeup-free TV appearance

Millie Bobby Brown is following a growing list of celebrities embracing their natural beauty by ditching makeup.

The Stranger Things star, 20, showed off her real skin during a makeup-free appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday.

© Kristina Bumphrey Millie typically appears to have flawless skin

In a teaser clip released on Instagram, Millie is barefaced a part from a single purple pimple patch shaped like a butterfly on her right cheek.

Matching her acne-fighting accessory, Millie wore a purple sweater and shorts set with a pair of knee-high black leather boots.

She slicked her hair back into a low bun to show off her complexion and added a multi-tiered pearl choker and large statement earrings.

Her natural look was praised by fans, with one commenting: "I love that she's not wearing any makeup. She's beautiful without it."

© Instagram Millie showed off her real skin on The Drew Barrymore Show

A second said: "I think the pimple patch is awesome!! Normalize normal skin!!" A third added: "This is what young girls need to be seeing, not all the bold glam filters and photoshop on social media."

This isn't the first time, Millie has "embraced the imperfections" on her skin.

© Instagram Millie appeared on the show wearing a pimple patch

Last March, she shared a video with fans on how she tackles her pimples, revealing the breakout she was battling on her cheeks and forehead.

"As you can tell I'm having a pretty rough night with my skin," she said as she pointed to a pimple on her cheek. "This zit is not very happy."

"These pimples up here are not happy. This one right here isn't," she added, referencing blemishes on her forehead and her other cheek.

Millie then shared a "trick that I personally think works" and used some of her Clear the Way Clarifying Mud Mask from her skincare line Florence by Mills as a "spot treatment".

"This has really helped me with my spot treatment, and I'm officially ready for bed," she added, captioning the post: "Embracing the imperfections with @florencebymills."

In October, she documented another acne flare-up and shared a close-up photo of her makeup-free face.

© Instagram Millie shared a photo of her acne breakout

Millie's decision to show off her inflamed skin comes after she admitted social media can make her feel self-conscious.

In an interview with Glamour for her Women of the Year campaign, Millie said: "I have a huge pimple on my face. And I'm going to go on Instagram, and I'm going to see five different girls that look beautiful! Flawless! Stunning! And, okay, slay."

However, she added that she'll find herself "sobbing because I know, I know I don't look like that."

© Instagram Millie has been open about her skin battles

Meanwhile, during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Millie revealed that her recent 20th birthday celebrations doubled as a bachelorette party despite her being the "only girl".

"It was wedding-themed. It was like a combination because I'm not going to have a bachelorette party," she told host Drew Barrymore.

"I don't party in general," she added before explaining: "I don't have many girlfriends, more boyfriends."

Millie then admitted that many of her fiancé Jake Bonjiovi's fraternity brothers from college "are some of my closest friends" and were there to celebrate with the couple.

It sounds like the couple's big day is fast approaching, but Millie has not publicly revealed the wedding date.

© Instagram Millie and Jake got engaged in April 2023

She recently admitted she's keeping her wedding planning private, telling Women's Wear Daily. "I can say that the planning is going – it's so fun and it's such an exciting time in my life."

She added: "I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.