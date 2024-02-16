Amy Schumer breaks silence on ‘swollen and puffy’ face after sparking concern

Amy Schumer recently addressed concerns about her appearance in a candid Instagram post.

Following her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, which prompted a wave of online speculation about her "puffy and swollen" face, Amy took to social media to set the record straight.

Opening up about her ongoing battle with endometriosis and an autoimmune condition, Amy, 42, reassured her followers that despite the visible changes, she remains "strong and beautiful."

“Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now,” she wrote.

“I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay.

“Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men. The book “all in her head” does a good job explaining this. I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation.

© Getty Amy and her husband welcomed son Gene in 2019

“'But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in. Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head,” she joked.

“But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little.

Amy Schumer suffers from endometriosis and an autoimmune condition

“I had backup dancers on Fallon but my face is the headline hahaha anyway I hope you enjoy life and Beth. Love and solidarity. Amy.”

As a result of her health conditions, speculation about potential steroid use and other medical treatments abounded.

© Getty Amy underwent liposuction treatment after giving birth to her son, Gene

Medical professionals and the public alike pondered on X, formerly Twitter, about whether Amy might be experiencing side effects from medications like prednisone and dexamethasone, which can cause facial puffiness and swelling.

Despite the unwarranted medical guesses and social media chatter, Amy's fans and friends rallied to her support, championing her right to privacy and respect.

Celebrities like Lindsey Vonn joined the conversation, emphasizing the importance of letting Amy "live" without judgment or speculation.

