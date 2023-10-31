Exclusive: Christine Lampard shares how to wow with makeup this party season

Presenter Christine Lampard never fails to impress with her makeup choices, whether gracing the red carpet with husband Frank or hosting ITV’s Loose Women and Lorraine.

And now the TV favourite is teaming up with bestselling beauty brand No7 to showcase three brand new looks inspired by the Galactic Glamour trend for AW23, ensuring you too can sprinkle some stardust into your makeup routine.

The Stellar Edit consists of 15 limited-edition products carefully chosen to give you the star treatment this party season, from luxe eyeshadow palettes to shimmering lipsticks and skin perfecting foundation, all at the affordable price points No7 is loved for.

Galactic Glamour takes inspiration from celestial skies and the galaxy, with. mesmerising metallic tones paired with light-reflecting highlighter and an envy-inducing glow, making it the ideal trend to take you through festive season, from pre-Christmas parties to New Year’s Eve.

The evocatively named Stellar Dreams, Ethereal Radiance and Star Glazing looks have each been created by No7 Global Makeup Artist and Educator Emily Simms (below), a trained MUA with celebrity clients.

As a professional makeup artist, my passion lies within the difference the right makeup products can make to how we feel about ourselves not just on the outside, but the inside too. Emily Simms, No7 Global Makeup Artist & Educator

With over 16 years of experience within the beauty industry I’ve worked with celebrities and high-profile clients, picking up a varied amount of tips and tricks along the way for enhancing our best features. Emily Simms, No7 Global Makeup Artist & Educator

So whether you’re keen to impress at the office party or family Christmas lunch, or just seeking expert advice to revamp your makeup routine, follow our step-by-step guide to recreate each look, complete with every product from No7 to shop the shoot today.

Look One: Stellar Dreams

Pairing naturally enhanced lashes with a pop of shimmer to highlight the cheekbones and a glossy lip, you’ll shimmer at any social event.

My favourite products are the Starry Nights Lipstick and Multi-Purpose Highlighting Stick. Christine Lampard, No7 Christmas Brand Ambassador

You will need:

Multi-Purpose Highlighting Stick, £10

Pale Pink Eyeshadow Quad, £12.95

Full 360 Mascara (Limited Edition Gold Packaging) , £14.95

Starry Nights Lip Pencil, £7.95

Starry Nights Lipstick, £12.95

Lunar Lip Glaze, £9.95

Stay Perfect Foundation, £14.95

Stay Perfect Liquid Eye Liner, £9.95

Emily Simms’ Step-by-Step Guide:

1: Apply Stay Perfect Foundation all over the face to create an even base

2: Highlight the high points of the face; the cheekbone, brow bone, bridge & tip of the nose, and cupids bow with the Multipurpose Highlighting Stick

3: Apply Shade ‘Base’ of the Eye Palette to the inner corner of the eye

4: Apply Shade ’Heavenly Gold’ of the Eye Palette to the centre of the eye

5: Apply Shade 'Luna Pink’ of the Eye Palette to the outer corner of the eye

6: Add Shade ‘Glisten’ to the brow bone and very inner corner of the eye

7: Line the upper eyelid with Stay Perfect Liquid Eyeliner, creating a thin line and small wing to finish

8: Apply the Full 360 Mascara to lashes

9: Line the lips using Lip Liner in Starry Nights

10: Apply Starry Nights Lipstick on top all over the lips

11: Add a glossy finish by applying Lip Glaze in Luna all over the lips

Look Two: Ethereal Radiance Eye & Cheek

Swap your usual go-to brown and grey tones for flattering burgundy and soft pinks on the eyes. This look adds mesmerising colour and a flattering glow, perfect for the party season.

You will need:

No7 Multi-Purpose Highlighting Stick, £10

No7 Burgundy Eyeshadow Quad, £12.95

No7 Stay Precise Liquid Eyeliner, £9.95

No7 Full 360 Mascara, £14.95

Emily Simms’ Step-by-Step Guide:

Step 1: Apply Stay Perfect Foundation all over the face to create an even base

Step 2: Highlight the high points of the cheekbone and brow bone with the Multipurpose Highlighting Stick

Step 3: Apply Shade ‘Saturn’ of the Burgundy Eye Palette all over the eye as a base

Step 4: Apply Shade ‘Galactic’ to the centre of the eye

Step 5: Apply Shade ‘Celestial’ to the outer half of the eye and round into the socket of the eye

Step 6: Add Shade ‘Midnight’ to the lash line on the upper and lower lid, connecting on the outer corner

Step 7: Line the upper eyelid with Stay Perfect Liquid Eyeliner, creating a thin line and small wing to finish

Step 8: Apply the Full 360 Mascara to lashes

Look Three: Star Glazing Lip

No7’s limited edition lipstick became a viral sensation last year, and as the number-one selling lipstick in Boots* it now comes in three gorgeous shades. Make like Christine Lampard and pair it with its matching lip liner and lip glaze to elevate your lips for sumptuous-looking shine.

You will need:

No7 Lip Liner in Infinity, £7.95

No7 Lipstick in Infinity, £12.95

No7 Lip Glaze in Infinity, £9.95

Emily Simms’ Step-by-Step Guide:

Step 1: Apply Stay Perfect Foundation all over the face to create an even base

Step 2: Line the lips using Lip Liner in ‘Infinity’

Step 3: Apply the Lipstick in ‘Infinity’ on top, all over the lips

Step 4: Add a glossy finish with Lip Glaze in Infinity, applied all over the lips

