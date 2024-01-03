Pamela Anderson, 56, wows fans in new fresh-faced photos as star embraces natural aging

Pamela Anderson has once again captivated fans with her natural beauty in the SS/24 campaign for Proenza Schouler, a prestigious women's fashion brand founded in 2002 by Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez.

In the campaign, the 56-year-old icon best known for her role in "Baywatch," showcased the brand's $1,790 red 'Lara Knit Dress' with a minimalist approach to makeup, appearing to wear only a touch of lip gloss.

This fresh-faced look aligns with Pamela's recent embrace of a more natural style, which was also evident when she accepted the Style Icon Award at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards in Manhattan.

For the campaign, her usual voluminous blonde mane was styled by Karim Belghiran in a softer, more understated manner, while Cyndle Komarovski, who has previously worked with Pamela, handled her minimal makeup. Nail artist Alicia Torello added the finishing touch with a red manicure, all complemented by styling from Thistle Brown.

Last October, during Paris Fashion Week, Pamela announced her decision to wear only her DIY rose oil, opting for a makeup-free appearance.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Pamela Anderson's new makeup free look

She shared her perspective with Vogue France, emphasizing the importance of challenging conventional beauty standards and embracing natural aging, or as she prefers to call it, "life-ing."

Pamela's approach reflects a shift towards authenticity and self-acceptance, moving away from the pursuit of eternal youth.

© Getty Pamela Anderson attending the Fashion Awards 2023

This philosophy of embracing natural beauty resonates with her personal journey, as she told i-D Magazine.

She expressed a sense of relief and preference for presenting herself authentically, finding more satisfaction in being true to herself rather than conforming to traditional beauty ideals.

Pamela's sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, showed their support for their mother's latest endeavor by sharing her Proenza Schouler Instagram slideshow on their Instastories, accompanied by supportive emojis.

© Steven A Henry Pamela with her son with her previous heavy makeup

Both sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee, have pursued their creative paths, with Brandon being an Emmy-nominated producer and Dylan a model-musician.

In her upcoming ventures, Pamela is set to explore her culinary passions. She will be hosting "Pamela's Cooking With Love," a vegan cooking show set to premiere on Food Network Canada.

This new project is a dream come true for Pamela, who has always aspired to delve into the culinary world. In the show, she collaborates with renowned chefs, absorbing their expertise and creating exceptional vegan dishes.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.