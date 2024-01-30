Pamela Anderson's 'less is more' regime at 56 can make you look years younger - here's how

Pamela Anderson is embracing her natural beauty and has ditched make-up in favor of a 'less is more' look.

Since she first stepped out bare-faced at Paris Fashion Week in 2023, Pamela has confidently continued to "challenge beauty" by opting for a sans make-up appearance.

But not only is her approach good for her mind, it's good for her skin health too. Aesthetics expert, Dr Lubna Khan-Salim opened up to HELLO! to give her opinion on why the Baywatch alum's toned down regime can make you look years younger.

WATCH: Pamela Anderson is radiant in make-up free video

'There is beauty in self acceptance, imperfection and love'

Pamela has spent years under the glare of the spotlight but she doesn't feel the need to hide beneath layers of foundation and lipstick anymore.

"I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty," she told Today. "And I thought, 'I'm going to challenge beauty.'"

She continued: "I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful. And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within and you don't have to play the game."

© Instagram Pamela looks glowing at 56

Skincare over 50

It's harder to care for your skin as you age. But rather than covering it up, Dr Khan-Salim says Pamela's way could work wonders.

"As an aesthetics doctor I see lots of clients who are in their 50s and experiencing a range of skin concerns from acne and rosacea, to dry skin and hyperpigmentation," she said. "One of the first things that I advise is for them to strip back their make-up and skincare regime, like an elimination diet, in order to let their skin re-balance.

Ditch the fillers

"It’s fantastic that high-profile people such as Pamela Anderson are leading this movement away from not only the over-use of makeup and skincare products," she told HELLO!.

"But also the overuse of dermal fillers which have resulted in so many faces that are distorted out of natural proportion, going against what nature truly intended."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Pamela used to wear a lot of makeup

The benefits of going make-up free

Not only is going make-up free going to benefit your bank balance, your complexion is going to thank you too. "Going make-up free, or indeed taking a less-is-more approach to make-up poses a huge number of benefits to skin health," explained the UK-based doctor. "Make-up can create a barrier which increases the skin's oil production and clogs pores, which can result in outbreaks and acne.

"Also as we age it's a good idea to adapt our makeup to our changing skin as make-up can gather in lines and wrinkles on the face making them appear more pronounced. "Often after cleansing a patient's skin in the clinic I can see how much more fresh they appear and younger.

© Getty Pamela Anderson attends The Fashion Awards 2023

"We can all get stuck in a rut with makeup but there are some fantastic brands such as Jones Road and Trinny London that can freshen up your makeup routine."

The benefits of stripping back your skincare regime

More doesn't necessarily mean better. "Many people have got into the habit of a daily skincare regime which involves a huge amount of products, many of which are unnecessary or working against each other," Dr Lubna Khan-Salim continued. "In order to achieve a successful skincare routine it's first necessary to establish what your main goal is, this will be different for everyone. For some people it's to reduce pigmentation for example, for others it's to address Rosacea.

© Getty Images Pamela is doing her skin a favor by going make-up free

"Then, you can start to look at which active ingredients are most suitable for achieving this as well as lifestyle factors such as nutrition, sleep and stress reduction which also have a huge impact on skin health.

"It's always advisable to speak to an expert in order to establish an individualised treatment plan for your skin."

The secrets to Pamela Anderson's glowing skin

Pamela's new wellness regime doesn't mean she does nothing to care for her skin. "A targeted skincare regime and sun protection will be the key to Pamela Anderson’s naturally glowing skin," said the doctor. "From a clinical perspective, in order to achieve this healthy baseline Regenerative medicine treatments are the key.

© Getty Pamela is confident in her own skin and embracing her natural beauty

"As we age our natural collagen levels decline, and dramatically during menopause. Exosome Therapy is extremely popular for women of this age because it helps to address this collagen decline. It stimulates skin on a cellular level, reawakening inactive skin cells and aiding skin repair and rejuvenation."

In conclusion: "Taking a more natural approach to skin and looking to bio-regenerative treatments and senolytic skincare products which work on a cellular level, help to create optimum skin health. "When skin is healthy then it glows radiantly - as Pamela so wonderfully proves."

