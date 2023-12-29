Pamela Anderson, 56, showcases her natural beauty in latest makeup-free video

Pamela Anderson, at 56, radiated timeless beauty as she appeared makeup-free in a new advertisement for The Laundress, shared on her Instagram.

The Baywatch star, known for her iconic roles and activism, collaborated with the brand known for its plant-based laundry products, aligning perfectly with her vegan lifestyle and dedication to animal rights.

In the ad, Pamela showcased an effortlessly elegant white outfit while promoting the eco-friendly brand. She shared her unique approach to laundry in the caption, revealing how she turns the routine task into a "self-care ritual."

Accompanied by a strong cup of coffee or sometimes rosé, she immerses herself in the process, playing music and embracing the chore with a positive mindset.

"I love doing laundry," she expressed in the commercial. "Well, I don’t look at laundry as a chore. I look at it as a time to kind of getaway, a time for yourself."

The commercial featured Pamela enjoying her picturesque estate on Vancouver Island, engaging in various activities like playing with her dog, hanging laundry, and skipping stones across the water.

Her voiceover detailed how she has transformed laundry into a meditative experience, complete with music to enhance the ambiance.

The year marked a significant time for Pamela, who released her memoir "Love, Pamela" and was the subject of the Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story.

These projects provided her a platform to discuss her life with raw honesty, addressing traumatic experiences including sexual assault and the notorious sex tape scandal.

Her son Brandon Lee, the documentary's producer, observed a positive shift in public perception of Pamela following the documentary's release.

He shared that people now approach Pamela with newfound respect and appreciation, as highlighted in an interview with People magazine. "

People will come up to her and say things like: 'I used to not like you, I used to think you did all this stuff for fame and personal gain, but I like you. You're a real person,'" he recounted.

However, Pamela openly refused to watch Pam & Tommy, the miniseries about her leaked sex tape with her first husband, Tommy Lee.

Despite efforts by Lily James, who portrayed Pamela in the series, to reassure her about the project, Pamela chose not to engage, expressing her discomfort with the resurfacing of the scandal. "I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive, and now that it's all coming up again, I feel sick," she revealed in Pamela, A Love Story.

The release of Pam & Tommy stirred controversy for its sensational content, drawing criticism from Pamela's friend Courtney Love, who described the show as 'vile' and 'outrageous' on social media, empathizing with the impact it had on Pamela.

