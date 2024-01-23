Victoria Beckham's bizarre beauty application actually has a wealth of benefits

Victoria Beckham is known for always looking chic and part of her signature aesthetic is a makeup look that is so elegant that makeup can barely be detected on her skin.

The fashion designer, 49, took to Instagram to share the secret to her glowing look and it is her (pretty boujee) collaboration with Augustinus Bader to create the 'Rejuvinating Priming Moisturizer in Golden' which retails for £60 and claims to use "Augustinus Bader’s clinically-tested, patented TFC8® technology and supercharged clean actives to revitalize dry, dull skin."

But really, VB's secret is how she applies the product - a bizarre beauty application method that has confused her fans. The former Spice Girl was seen sitting in a pristine white robe with a matching towel on her head talking about this step in her beauty routine as she pressed the product into her face.

Victoria spoke directly to her fans saying: "This, as you can see, has a little bit of colour in it, a little bit of shine, which is so pretty. I push it in, all over your whole face…I don't know if you can see the shine. A little bit more coverage than the original, just a little bit. It gives a really nice golden glow."

"This product can be worn alone, or under makeup," the mother-of-four added. "The highlight it leaves on the skin is very natural, I often tap on more throughout the day to refresh and hydrate."

Many of us are tempted to rub moisturisers or serums into our faces so the product absorbs into the skin. However, Victoria was seen stamping the product onto her cheeks, chin, and forehead with the palms of her hands.

Fans questioned this technique with one asking: "Why aren’t you putting it under your eyes or anywhere near?", whilst another asked: "Wouldn’t you be wasting half of it by rubbing into your hands first?? I thought it was better to 'dot dot dot' then use fingertips to blend?? Xx Which is better Victoria?".

We asked an expert to weigh in and answer that very question. Sharon Hilditch MBE FCGI has over 28 years of experience in the beauty industry and is the founder and product developer of British skincare brand, Crystal Clear. She tells HELLO!: "Patting, or pushing the product into the skin, when applying skincare is an old Japanese technique that is used to increase the microcirculation to the skin (blood flow).

"By increasing the microcirculation we are increasing the oxygen and nutrients that reach the skin cells to help clear out impurities and create glowing skin. Patting or pushing the product into the skin will also stimulate the lymphatic drainage in the face to reduce excess puffiness, especially around the eyes," she adds.

Sharon does warn that this method has its limitations, however. "Patting a skincare product into the skin will not make it penetrate better as the penetration depends on if the skin is in a permeable state," she tells us.

"When you apply a product to your skin, the active ingredients need to have the correct molecular size to penetrate and pass through the outer layer, this is why the health of the skin is key in determining if a product will penetrate. If the skin has lots of compacted dead cells and has not been exfoliated, then the actives have no chance of getting where they need to be."

The expert offers some advice for those looking to emulate Victoria's technique. "If you choose to follow Victoria's method of patting the product into the skin to effectively penetrate then look for actives like certain peptides that contain small, lipid-soluble ingredients like retinol or glycolic acid," says.

"If you're more interested in hydration and plumping, look for products that contain large, water-soluble ingredients like hyaluronic acid as these sit in the outer layers to plump and hydrate the skin."